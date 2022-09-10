Social media buzz leading up to Penn State’s home opener

Penn State heads back home this week to take on Ohio, a game that many expect the Nittany Lions to win rather handily.

Anything can happen, but this would also be a good game for the freshman like Nick Singleton and Krayton Allen to get adapted to the Nittany Lions offensive scheme.

So, what are some Penn State fans and former players saying about this week’s matchup against the Ohio Bobcats?

Here are what other reporters are saying about Penn State

Penn State has gone 17 games without a 100-yard rusher. That streak ends Saturday vs. Ohio. Preview, picks and more for the Lions’ home opener Saturday.https://t.co/FsDvzNvz8m — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 9, 2022

‘Twas the night before the home opener 🌕 pic.twitter.com/ohPXXZjlJV — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 10, 2022

Here are what fans are saying about Penn State vs. Ohio

Penn State vs Ohio Prediction: – PSU has a 100 yard rusher, with one RB breaking a 50 + yard run.

– JPJ gets a pick 6.

– Clifford throws for 300 yards

– Allar throws his first career college touchdown pass. Score: PSU 45 Ohio 17#WeAre #Allar — The_Dorito_Bandit (@a_redding7) September 9, 2022

With Auburn on deck next weekend Penn State is almost a painted -28 vs. Ohio U tomorrow. #DDSN #NCAAF — Desert Dweller Sports Network (@DesertDwellerSN) September 10, 2022

‘Twas the night before game day & an extra 250,000 Nittany Lions made their way back home to Happy Valley 🤍 — ✨ Hunter Carson ✨ (@The__Hunt) September 10, 2022

Not every tweet is thinking positively

I’m not sure why I chose Ohio University over Penn State but I like it more and more as time goes on https://t.co/Dzk1NpxcUI — Garrick (@GarrickPitt) September 10, 2022

Ohio with a 3 point win over Penn State.

Don’t get me started on James Franklin — Judge Elihu Smails (@Judge_Smails_80) September 9, 2022

Penn State coaches and others bringing all the hype

It’s officially game weekend in Happy Valley 👀🦁💯🙌🏈 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 9, 2022

⏰Countdown ⏰ to kickoff! Get to @beaver_stadium early for the noon kickoff against the Ohio Bobcats. We can’t wait to see you all there! #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/lwMVDV90p9 — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) September 9, 2022

