Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert’s outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing

If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary.

Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert.

Here are some of the best reactions to the game:

The Game Ball

THAT'S OUR QB pic.twitter.com/1B1E7FeXXl — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 12, 2022

Chargers' History

Justin Herbert completed 39 of 51 passes (76.5%) in tonight's win over the Dolphins, becoming the 1st player in Chargers history to complete 70% of his passes on at least 50 attempts. pic.twitter.com/Ysx00Z2aCW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2022

NFL History

It was Herbert’s 21st career game with 300 pass yards. That’s 4 more than any player before turning 25 in NFL history and 2 more than any player in their 1st 3 seasons in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/ly5LGlIdUL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2022

Little Brother Approved

Superman

I said on our pregame show Justin Herbert would have to be Superman tonight for the Chargers to win. They have had a tremendous game plan on offense and defense but Herbert has been Superman! Just outstanding dealing with the Dolphins pressure package. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 12, 2022

I'd Say It's Good

Listen to Matt

Emmanuel Ocho won tonight. He has everyone talking about him. This is what the end game is for that type of media personality. The sooner people realize that and let him and his wild opinions go without discussion the quicker he's gone. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 12, 2022

Herbert vs. Tua

Herbert- WIN, 39-51, 367 YDS, 1 TD Tua- LOSS, 10-28, 145 YDS, 1 TD Oh and let’s not forget Tua was going against the Charger’s putrid defense. https://t.co/7y8wTB5hS8 — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 12, 2022

A Man of Oregon

Herbert’s a perfect NFL front man. Loves the game. Can sling it. Faster and tougher than most.. tall as shit. Seemingly very well liked by his teammates. I’m truly pumped to watch his entire career unfold.. A stallion. pic.twitter.com/uLtSmY2LH1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2022

More Fuel to the Fire

An Amazing Throw

The Herbert and Mike Williams playmaking duo has been on point all game 🔥 #BoltUp 📺: #MIAvsLAC on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Fjz0sbDEsG pic.twitter.com/CLGBpoA7bG — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022

Ok, That's Funny

Justin Herbert had more completions tonight (39) than Emmanuel Acho had tackles in his entire NFL career (33). — Gino Cammilleri (@GC24_Football) December 12, 2022

It's Been Decided!

All week Dolphins fans kept saying that this was going to be the deciding game on whether Tua was better than Justin Herbert. You guys were right about something for once! 😜 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) December 12, 2022

We Will Never Get Over It

Justin Herbert has an insane arm. I feel so privileged to have seen him throw designed screen passes 16 times a game at Oregon. — ❄️ helf on a shelf 🎅🏻 (@JaRomney) December 12, 2022

Strange But True

The Dolphins call plays like they have a QB with Justin Herbert's arm talent. The Chargers call plays like they have a QB with Tua Tagovailoa's arm talent. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) December 12, 2022

My Goodness

Another day, another perfectly-placed Justin Herbert dime. pic.twitter.com/8qDbK84QLs — Jason Reed (@EatYourReedies) December 12, 2022

Chip On The Shoulder

Justin Herbert after seeing people saying that Tua was better than he was pic.twitter.com/vROh4vydgv — Kyle (@K_Spee) December 12, 2022

