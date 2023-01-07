Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Austin Novosad, Dante Moore in All-American Bowl

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

The second of three high school football showcases took place on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, with the All-American Bowl airing on NBC. There were a couple of Oregon Duck players that got onto the field and showed what they could do, we well as a number of other elite prospects that Oregon fans likely kept a close eye on.

5-star quarterback Dante Moore stole the show, throwing for four touchdowns in a blowout win for the East team. As a former Oregon commit, it was at the very least entertaining for Duck fans to watch Moore sling it. Current Oregon QB Austin Novosad also got a chance to show what he can do, but the Ducks’ signee struggled throughout the game, dealing with inconsistent offensive line play and receivers who dropped a couple of his passes that were on target.

In the end, it was a good showcase of talent in the 2023 class, and college football fans had an enjoyable time watching it. Here are some of the best reactions to the play throughout the game:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

