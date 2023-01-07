Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Austin Novosad, Dante Moore in All-American Bowl

The second of three high school football showcases took place on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, with the All-American Bowl airing on NBC. There were a couple of Oregon Duck players that got onto the field and showed what they could do, we well as a number of other elite prospects that Oregon fans likely kept a close eye on.

5-star quarterback Dante Moore stole the show, throwing for four touchdowns in a blowout win for the East team. As a former Oregon commit, it was at the very least entertaining for Duck fans to watch Moore sling it. Current Oregon QB Austin Novosad also got a chance to show what he can do, but the Ducks’ signee struggled throughout the game, dealing with inconsistent offensive line play and receivers who dropped a couple of his passes that were on target.

In the end, it was a good showcase of talent in the 2023 class, and college football fans had an enjoyable time watching it. Here are some of the best reactions to the play throughout the game:

Austin Novosad's Tough Day

QB Austin Novosad has gotten two offensive series today. They both went as follows: — Run

— Pass dropped by WR

— Broken protection, throw-away — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 7, 2023

Dante Moore MVP

UCLA quarterback signee Dante Moore named MVP of the 2023 All-American Bowl and presented trophy by Marty Snider @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/QHaMofuMik — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 7, 2023

Moore to Carnell Tate

It's Carnell Tate's turn for a touchdown from Dante Moore. Stick around for the O-H handshake. pic.twitter.com/fzBteU6QeF — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

The Next Battle

Dante Moore balling out/Austin Novosad struggling at the All-American Game. Novosad just needs to channel this Andy Bernard energy when he comes to Eugene and he’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/azGJfHlJyg — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) January 7, 2023

What really matters

If all goes right, this Austin Novosad picture could go down in Oregon history with the “Justin Herbert Sheldon H.S. Fishing Club President” meme. One can only hope. pic.twitter.com/ObssIMhJqB — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 7, 2023

Moore Highlights

Holy crap, UCLA QB commit Dante Moore looking like a young Patrick Mahomes in the All-American Bowl. 🤯pic.twitter.com/9eNysHJDRM — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 7, 2023

Another Moore Highlight

Dante Moore to Brandon Inniss for the 9-yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/82QP1ySmZR — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 7, 2023

Austin Novosad INT

#NotreDame DL @brenanvernon does exactly what he did in practice this week and snags an interception in the All-American Bowl. Big play for the future Fighting Irish pass-rusher https://t.co/gieKqoOtvP@247Sports / @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/vDYFAKMTMC — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) January 7, 2023

Why Cole Martin Didn't Play

Incoming Oregon freshman CB Cole Martin was selected as an All-American Bowl participant but wasn’t able to play. He’s still here supporting the West before heading out to Eugene next. He says he’s excited to get going with the Ducks and the next phase of his career. @DSArivals pic.twitter.com/z2TkBKU9wP — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 7, 2023

OSU's Aiden Chiles

Miami signee Mark Fletcher is excellent catching the ball out of the backfield. @fletcherjr_mark takes this one for a touchdown at the @AABonNBC All-American Bowl. @canes_county pic.twitter.com/wOywKIL3nf — Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) January 7, 2023

Jamari Johnson to Louisville over Oregon

