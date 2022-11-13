Social Media Buzz: Duck fans react to Oregon’s stunning loss to Washington

That’s certainly not how Oregon Duck fans expected this one to finish.

After a thrilling game that saw heavyweight punches thrown from Oregon and Washington’s offenses, it was the Huskies who got the last laugh, with Bo Nix’s final heave of the game falling short.

Washington left Autzen with an upset victory, ending the No. 6 Ducks chance to make it to a College Football Playoff game.

It was a wild ride on social media, with enthrallment at almost every turn. In the end, it was a questionable call from an official that left the Ducks in a position to need a Hail Mary to go for the win.

Here is how the Oregon fan base reacted on social media.

Bucky Irving runs hard

Mar'Keise Irving is like if you gave De’Anthony Thomas the LeGarrette Blount infinity stone — Dane (@danegado) November 13, 2022

All of this for a fumble

Oregon literally in a Time Machine, going back 100 years. pic.twitter.com/W5IKakrLIG — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 13, 2022

5-star David Hicks in the house

5-star David Hicks spotted on the sideline. That’s a large human. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2022

Take a breath, Bo

Bo trying to do too much when it's right in front of him pic.twitter.com/woi5Ba4ug7 — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 13, 2022

Mario did you see that?

Even Mario Cristobal disapproved of this decision https://t.co/X0x5SPlxi2 — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 13, 2022

No review...

After seeing the replay, I'm even more confused how they called this a UW catch… https://t.co/hZ9Y6734BC — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 13, 2022

Don't change Husky fans

30 minutes to kickoff and the Ducks student section is chanting “Na na na na good bye” to a UW fan who has been kicked out and is giving the bird to the home crowd. This isn’t just another game at Autzen. — Dusty Harrah (@Dusty_Harrah) November 12, 2022

We said this 30 times in the first half

What is happening? — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) November 13, 2022

Hey there, Dont'e

How about that start to the second half?? Nix with the throw.

Thornton with the catch.

Oregon with the lead.#GoDucks 📱 https://t.co/B8mS6Fxlgh pic.twitter.com/m8fIZkufCP — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 13, 2022

It took long enough

The track meet is here. #GoDucks — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 13, 2022

Pick it up Noah

Whittington really bringing down the average here. pic.twitter.com/iRH7QfDhrR — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 13, 2022

Gross but true

Oregon and Washington playing defense……… pic.twitter.com/by1SK3skZd — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 13, 2022

35 points in 3rd quarter

Fun football

Washington-Oregon is game of the year stuff. These defenses can’t get a stop, these QBs are nailing shot plays this half and any time an Oregon player comes onto screen I briefly think there’s a flag. I’m in heaven. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 13, 2022

Complete Madness

we appear to have mixed pac-12 after dark with big 12 after dark in autzen — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 13, 2022

MOMENTUM CHANGER

Oregon INT. On the 1 yard line. MOMENTUM, DUCKS. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 13, 2022

98 scoreless yards

Washington just went 98 yards and didn't score. Make that make sense. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 13, 2022

Penix Talk

Michael Penix my man how did you throw an interception TO A MAN LITERALLY WEARING HIGH VIS YELLOW — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 13, 2022

That 3Q

In the third quarter alone, Bo Nix and Michael Penix were a combined 16-of-18 for 341 yards, with 3 TDs and 35 total points. These QBs are sizzlin’ and this game has been fantastic. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 13, 2022

Refs

For the sake of the conference Lanning needs to light up those refs. For the sake of Oregon, the media needs to light up Lanning and that defensive playcalling — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 13, 2022

A Pac-12 Disaster

Pac-12 refs messing Oregon's CFP chances up and USC sliding in as they're out the door to the Big Ten would be peak Pac-12. — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) November 13, 2022

A new low?

the most upset I’ve been this year: 1. When I broke up with my fiancé 2. When a guy ruined my secret Halloween costume by telling the person I was dressing up as to his face 3. Oregon losing to Washington lotta variance here — Dane (@danegado) November 13, 2022

