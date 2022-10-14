Social media buzz the day before Tennessee-Alabama

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Tennessee-Alabama football score predictions

Josh Heupel previews Alabama: ‘Our players have earned the right, to play a game like this’

Analysis: Breaking down Alabama’s defensive personnel against Josh Heupel’s offensive scheme

Where Josh Heupel’s offense ranks nationally ahead of the Alabama game

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama contest, Vols Wire looks at social media buzz the day before the game.

Social media buzz the day before Tennessee hosts the Crimson Tide is listed below.

"Nobody's going to know that until Saturday comes."

-Nick Saban on QB Bryce Young's shoulder injury last night on his radio show:https://t.co/vMraKc4eBo — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) October 14, 2022

“Me & my buddies are bringing our cigars to the game…I bet half the stadium will be.”@ErikAinge3 is the last Vols QB to win against Alabama and he thinks the losing streak ends this year — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 13, 2022

ONE DAY AWAY‼️ Knoxville, we're headed your way for No. 3 @AlabamaFTBL vs No. 6 @Vol_Football 🍿 pic.twitter.com/AILQt1bsKC — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2022

Peyton Manning will be joining us in Knoxville Saturday as the guest picker 🙌🟠 pic.twitter.com/HJaGhsypiS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 14, 2022

The last five Alabama starting quarterbacks Tennessee defeated: John Parker Wilson

Spencer Pennington

Brodie Croyle

Tyler Watts

Andrew Zow — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 14, 2022

Now that’s 😂. Good luck Saturday. https://t.co/q8Pygsrqa6 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 13, 2022

Phillip Fulmer joins @RamonKaylaWill right now. "Hendon Hooker is playing as well as anybody in the country. The Alabama game is the most special game for Tennessee and Bama every year."#Vols https://t.co/t1exNP0XeN — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) October 14, 2022

Tennessee football is hosting ESPN’s College GameDay prior to its game against Alabama on Saturday. Peyton Manning will be the guest picker. https://t.co/Skbnw3uCaX — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 14, 2022

So much has been made about whether Bryce Young plays and the play of Hendon Hooker….but I still think it's Tennessee's DL is the difference maker in this game. If they stop the run, Vols have a shot….if they can't it's all Bama once again. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 13, 2022

“This one sets up as a shootout, and the only way Alabama beats Hendon Hooker in a shootout is with the Heisman winner, Bryce Young.” –@MattBarrie — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 13, 2022

Henry To'oTo'o says on @NextRoundLive that communication will be key going against Josh Heupel's offense and will be a challenge. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 14, 2022

Follow @VolsWire and editor @danharralson for complete coverage of The Third Saturday of October, as well as the team at @RollTideWire. One of CFB's most cherished traditions, married with a huge game crackling with significance. https://t.co/XxWr5fte8i — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) October 14, 2022

𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙎𝙄𝙓 𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒 – 𝘼𝙇𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙈𝘼#GBO 🍊 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 14, 2022

A look at Tennessee-Alabama football score predictions. https://t.co/fOOqmjqTXD — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 14, 2022

Inspired by @Katie_Inman… here’s what I looked like last time Tennessee beat Alabama. pic.twitter.com/SmDjXtirLK — Annie Carr (@idealisticannie) October 14, 2022

This is what I looked like the last time Tennessee beat Alabama in 2006 😂 I was in 5th grade at Dandridge Elementary School! Lets hope Saturday changes that! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/TEQbaUcHSz — Katie Inman (@Katie_Inman) October 14, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire