Social Media buzz continues for Nebraska at Colorado

Nebraska and Colorado will renew their longstanding rivalry this weekend. The Cornhuskers will be looking for their first win of the Matt Rhule era.

The social media buzz surrounding the game has only grown as gameday approaches. Deion Sanders will be making his debut in front of the Boulder faithful.

USA TODAY Sports called this Saturday’s game one of the games to watch this weekend. Eddie Timanus says that even though Nebraska lost to Minnesota last week, there is still something to be hopeful about.

“The promising development for the Cornhuskers was the overall performance of the defense, but Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and his array of fast targets will bring a bit more fire power. Nebraska QB Jeff Sims is well aware he must take better care of the ball.”

Find a recap of some social media buzz for Saturday’s game below.

Sportsbooks staying busy

From one of the biggest Sportsbooks I know… 1. There are more bets on Colorado-Nebraska than all remaining NFL games this week 2. There are 3X the number of bets on Colorado-Nebraska than any college football game — Bill Krackomberger (@BillKrackman) September 8, 2023

Colorado expecting a nearly 'half red' stadium

This is hilarious Colorado celebrating a projected 60-40 CU crowd, in their own stadium. Will be nearly HALF red, but “Coach Prime might have already beaten Nebraska” pic.twitter.com/4tsGyzTAjF — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 7, 2023

Nebraska playing father/son QB/HC combo for the second time

Last time Nebraska played Colorado with a father son QB/HC combo pic.twitter.com/a77ZmeRZ7w — Huskers X's & O's (@HuskersX) September 6, 2023

Mad Dog cheering for Nebraska

Mad Dog Russo says he’s gonna “root like crazy” for #Nebraska to defeat #Colorado this weekend… “I’m a little Dion’d out already” (🎥: @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/rFLzDpX72w — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 6, 2023

247Sports gives a breakdown of the game

"I don't know if the players understand what this game means to some of the fans."@Husker247BC and @adamcm777 break down Saturday's showdown between Colorado and Nebraska 🏈 pic.twitter.com/BPNMkuiS1Y — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 7, 2023

Nebraska looking for road win over ranked opponent

Colorado debuts in the AP poll at No. 22. For Nebraska, an opportunity comes Saturday to snap its 21-game losing streak against AP-ranked opponents, dating to 2016 against Oregon. The Huskers' last road win against a ranked opponent came at Penn State in 2011. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 5, 2023

Coach Prime says 'its personal' with Nebraska

.@RickGeorgeCU laid out the history and @DeionSanders understood the assignment 🔥 Colorado – Nebraska: IT’S PERSONAL Catch the full episode of Coach Prime’s Playbook tonight at 6:30pm MT on @CBSNewsColorado or stream live at https://t.co/RzPGf5yM6N 🦬 pic.twitter.com/jfNI7Ob5gW — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 7, 2023

A look at the numbers

Nebraska and Colorado had two very different performances in Week 1 🦬 🌽 What kind of game do you expect to see between these two this weekend? pic.twitter.com/ZTySW3uUJv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2023

Rich Eisen doesn't give Nebraska much of a chance

Rich Eisen says if Nebraska looks like they did in Week 1, Colorado will “beat them back to the Homestead Act” pic.twitter.com/T8KSelhkW7 — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) September 5, 2023

Joel Klatt says 'there is no guarantee' of a win on Saturday

.@joelklatt saying what needs to be said.

There is no guaranteed win on Saturday. CU has A LOT to improve on, while Nebraska is more motivated. Colorado can't be complacent. They need the same energy they had in prepping for TCU or they'll find themselves upset at home. pic.twitter.com/RMVB9SBGL6 — Silver Buff (@silver_buff) September 5, 2023

Colorado expecting a sell out

Colorado’s home opener on Saturday vs. Nebraska is sold out. The last time the Buffs sold out a home opener was 2019. CU’s opponent was also the Huskers. In front of a lot of red in Boulder, Colorado won 34-31 in OT. Might Saturday’s crowd look a little different? pic.twitter.com/hvjMX6DZFy — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 5, 2023

Deion has a history against Nebraska

Coach Matt Rhule presser starting soon. Fun note: I think Deion Sanders has played more games against Nebraska (3) than Rhule has coached (1). (85, 86, 88 Fiesta) — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 4, 2023

Coach Prime admires Coach Rhule

Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders gives his thoughts on the #Huskers & Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule: "I do admire their coach tremendously…They're going to come in here and be prepared for a dog fight." pic.twitter.com/SLnxPYpiH8 — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) September 5, 2023

It'll cost $$$ to attend the game

You could have attended every Colorado home game last year for $222. But the get-in price for this Saturday's game against Nebraska is $476. Colorado also gained 147,000 new social media followers this weekend. Deion Sanders is worth every penny. (Ticket data via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/ciag7gNPHz — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 5, 2023

