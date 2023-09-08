Advertisement

Social Media buzz continues for Nebraska at Colorado

Evan Bredeson
Nebraska and Colorado will renew their longstanding rivalry this weekend. The Cornhuskers will be looking for their first win of the Matt Rhule era.

The social media buzz surrounding the game has only grown as gameday approaches. Deion Sanders will be making his debut in front of the Boulder faithful.

USA TODAY Sports called this Saturday’s game one of the games to watch this weekend. Eddie Timanus says that even though Nebraska lost to Minnesota last week, there is still something to be hopeful about.

“The promising development for the Cornhuskers was the overall performance of the defense, but Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and his array of fast targets will bring a bit more fire power. Nebraska QB Jeff Sims is well aware he must take better care of the ball.”

Find a recap of some social media buzz for Saturday’s game below.

