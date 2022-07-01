Social media buzz: College football world reacts to UCLA, USC joining Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday the addition of UCLA and USC as future league members.
The Big Ten issued the following press release.
The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously today to admit the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year.
After receiving written applications from the two universities, Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, alongside conference athletics directors and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors, evaluated the applications based on a dynamic model weighting four primary principles with supporting criteria. The principles include academics and culture; student-athlete welfare, competition, and logistics; commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in sports; and financial sustainability. The model allows the conference to analyze criteria in a strategic and effective manner.
“As the national leader in academics and athletics for over 126 years, the Big Ten Conference has historically evaluated its membership with the collective goal to forward the academic and athletic mission for student-athletes under the umbrella of higher education,” Commissioner Warren stated. “The unanimous vote today signifies the deep respect and welcoming culture our entire conference has for the University of Southern California, under the leadership of President Carol Folt, and the University of California, Los Angeles, under the leadership of Chancellor Gene Block. I am thankful for the collaborative efforts of our campus leadership, athletics directors and Council of Presidents and Chancellors who recognize the changing landscape of college athletics, methodically reviewed each request, and took appropriate action based on our consensus.”
The Big Ten Conference has a lineage of transformation dating back to the historic meeting with seven university presidents on January 11, 1895, at the Palmer House in Chicago, Illinois. Those seven leaders created the blueprint for what grew into the modern intercollegiate sports model. Adding the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California continues the conference’s legacy of transformation and innovation in college athletics. The addition of the two universities remains subject to negotiation of final terms.
UCLA and USC’s move to the Big Ten comes after Oklahoma and Texas announced last year they will join the Southeastern Conference.
Vols Wire looks at social media reaction throughout college football following the Bruins and Trojans joining the Big Ten.
Excited to be a part of this historic move-
Can’t wait-
Fight On! ✌️ https://t.co/4hu2z1BuvV
— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) July 1, 2022
I’m gonna need to revisit what the word “Alliance” means 🧐
— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) June 30, 2022
USC plans to continue its annual tradition of playing Notre Dame. The storied football rivalry began in 1926 and will continue with USC in the Big Ten. A lot will obviously change with USC leaving the Pac-12 but the Trojans will still play UCLA and Notre Dame every season.
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 1, 2022
Penn State’s James Franklin: “This is another big step in the ever-changing college football landscape & we embrace the change. USC & UCLA are 2 institutions w/a long-standing tradition of academic & athletic success. They will only strengthen our already very strong Big Ten”
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 1, 2022
Has a school had more leverage than what Notre Dame currently holds?
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) June 30, 2022
RIP "The Alliance" (2021-2022) pic.twitter.com/lESyysogYK
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) June 30, 2022
The new Big Ten 👀
Who will win a title first, USC or UCLA? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d4B8w8vYyX
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 30, 2022
Schools the SEC should add following UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten. https://t.co/1fW0JPunE9
— Dan Harralson (@danharralson) July 1, 2022
COLUMN: The last bit of charm in college sports died Thursday at the altar of a soulless corporate proxy war. The SEC and Big Ten? They’re no different now than UPS vs FedEx, Coke vs Pepsi and, most notably, ESPN vs FOX https://t.co/jhFev0pfvK via @USATODAY
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 30, 2022
We have only just begun at @TrojansWire.
8 stories today on the USC-UCLA-Big Ten bombshell.
We're probably going to post 12-15 stories on Friday and a similar amount on Saturday.
You are not going to get shortchanged. No way:https://t.co/20kznzipU0
— Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) July 1, 2022
USC and UCLA have both officially announced that they both will join the Big Ten for the 2024-25 season, per release.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 30, 2022
The Big Ten’s current TV deals are done at the end of 2022.
It’s been reported the next TV deal is estimated at $1.1 billion. That was before USC and UCLA joined.
The SEC’s TV deal with Disney/ESPN is estimated at $300 million per year.
It just means more money.
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 1, 2022
“I just can’t imagine not being able to place USC [and] UCLA in a Pac conference. It’s just all I’ve ever known.”@RyanDLeaf struggles to envision life in the Pac-12 after the departure of USC and UCLA. pic.twitter.com/QZqOuXQ340
— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 1, 2022
University of Oregon spokeswoman's response to request for comment from UO president Michael Schill regarding UCLA & USC's reported move to Big Ten and if he has been in touch with Kevin Warren or anyone else at B1G for Oregon to do the same:
"Nothing to add at this point."
— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) June 30, 2022
USC and UCLA combined for exactly one championship in the Pac-12 twelve team era
Just further shows what college football at large is all about. Follow the money, follow the money, follow the money.
It ain’t about football. A realization that sucks for a guy like myself.
— Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) June 30, 2022
UCLA, USC To Big Ten? Now What For Pac-12, SEC, Notre Dame, College Football? https://t.co/fXC9gXy073
— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) June 30, 2022
The Big Ten is much stronger today, but the credit doesn't belong to Warren.
Fox wanted this as bad as ESPN wanted OU/UT in the SEC
USC/UCLA reached out first
UCLA AD Martin Jarmond worked at OSU w/AD Gene Smith
Connect the dots
— Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) July 1, 2022
The news today of 2 mega leagues forming before our eyes simply reaffirms that @vucommodores is the single luckiest school on the face of the earth. #B1G #USC #UCLA
— Chris Childers (@ChildersRadio) July 1, 2022
Source: USC, UCLA could top 100m annually in media rights in the Big Ten
— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022
Crazy that the #B1G is adding 243 national championships with #USC and #UCLA joining the conference.
— Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) July 1, 2022
San Diego State and Boise State feel like natural fits to be added to the Pac-12 if UCLA & USC leave.
— Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) June 30, 2022
A B1G day. Nebraska goes from being on the frontier to the geographic center of the @bigten. Looking forward to welcoming UCLA and USC in 2024. https://t.co/qm27U8IRCt
— Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) July 1, 2022
Bold. Ambitious. Strategic. BIG!!! https://t.co/Ej39fbcLBZ
— Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) July 1, 2022
🌴🤝🌽 pic.twitter.com/3sI0EPesf2
— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) July 1, 2022
Welcome, @UCLAAthletics and @USC_Athletics! Statement from Athletic Director Chris McIntosh: pic.twitter.com/5smju4pbTG
— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 1, 2022
Statements from Penn State administrators and select coaches regarding USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.https://t.co/TZ0qTg6ups pic.twitter.com/MzOWZoOqnv
— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) July 1, 2022
“We are excited about the opportunity this new partnership represents for The Ohio State University and for our student-athletes to compete with their peers from two storied athletics programs … USC and UCLA …” OPEN FOR MORE
— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) July 1, 2022
The Big Ten announced today that the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles will become conference members effective August 2, 2024, with competition to begin in all sports the 2024-25 academic year. https://t.co/DnwNMJSEe7
— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 1, 2022
Welcome, @UCLAAthletics & @USC_Athletics!
Read more: https://t.co/VGrIYMVD2A pic.twitter.com/x0d7AngcT6
— Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) July 1, 2022
Statements from University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Director of Athletics Mark Coyle about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.https://t.co/jdd82d8wb7
— Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) July 1, 2022
Super-conferences are now here, @PaulMyerberg writes. https://t.co/i9h35ta9Uy
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 1, 2022
If USC and UCLA are leaving, Oregon and Washington should also leave the Pac-12 too, @antwanstaley writes. https://t.co/FsIOngkmri
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 1, 2022
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 1, 2022
If I'm the Big Ten and I want to get to 18, the short list is Washington, Oregon, UNC, Duke … and Missouri
— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022
Bumping this from last year
Notre Dame wouldn't have had football in 2020 without the ACC.
Have always been shocked that the ACC didn't use it an opportunity to force them to join the conference in football full-time.
Instead, ND has more leverage than ever. https://t.co/Fqh9bETVot
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) July 1, 2022
🎙️ @PeteFiutak: "This move will eventually lead to an expansion of the College Football Playoff… At the end of the day, once the ball is kicked off everyone will watch the games they watched before."
w/ @SwollenDome & @ohrnberger
🔊LISTEN👉 https://t.co/oTFT6tqMKx pic.twitter.com/E5U6OKI9Hh
— FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 1, 2022
The Drive PODCAST HR 1 6/30/22:
-USC and UCLA to the Big Ten?
– @danharralson Joins the Show!
-Future Conference Shake Ups Coming?https://t.co/fKhdUr8pzp
— FOX Sports Knoxville (@FOXSportsKnox) June 30, 2022
3 hours tomorrow Morning won’t be enough but I will take you into the reality of what is happening. This makes the scare in the Summer of 2010 seem like a BB vs Nuclear weapons in a fight.
— Bill(y) King (@BillisKing) June 30, 2022
The Big Ten officially announces that USC and UCLA will be joining the league on August 2, 2024. pic.twitter.com/M0K9PhLRoy
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 1, 2022
One thing to know: Missouri desperately wanted to join the Big Ten in 2011, but the Big Ten wanted Nebraska. That and much more in this realignment overview. https://t.co/h5lf3rVu8m
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 1, 2022
