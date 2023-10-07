Social media buzz ahead of Red River game

Things are heated before kickoff in Dallas ahead of the game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. Longhorns and Sooners were talking as both teams entered the tunnel for the final minutes of pregame rituals.

There’s plenty of fire on social media as well. College football’s most animus rivalry has been at its best this week leading up to the game.

This game is as big as Red River has been in several years. Both teams enter the game undefeated with the opportunity to earn home field in the Big 12 championship game and get a head start toward the College Football Playoff.

Here is a look at what both fanbases are saying prior to the big game between the two heavyweight blue blood programs.

Texas fans arrive early

Texas— Not a late arriving crowd today for the first time since I’ve been coming — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 7, 2023

Sooners passing attack

Jayden Gibson/Nic Anderson Day (Ryan Watts is 6’3 200lb+) https://t.co/aHGoN0WTuc — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 7, 2023

Take back what's ours?

College football will be played inside the Cotton Bowl today. It’s time to take back what’s ours. pic.twitter.com/FkraGUe9tX — The REF (@KREFsports) October 7, 2023

The stage is set

You can’t tell me there’s a better setting in college football than this. pic.twitter.com/0ILyhPDdn5 — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2023

OU to 'put it on 'em'

We have a defense we trust. Still, we win the toss, we receive and put it on em. Let Stuts and co. eat with a lead. — Joey Helmer (@joey_helmer) October 7, 2023

Get the man to the game already

Somehow managed to book the one Uber in Dallas that doesn't know where he's going pic.twitter.com/pufUSgg7wb — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) October 7, 2023

Been waiting on this one

Have you really been up since 5am for a game that doesn’t start until 11? pic.twitter.com/eqxVxqGoRy — Kyle™ (@_the_kyle) October 7, 2023

Living like kings

Texas fans sleep tomorrow

**Raise your hand if you’re operating off < 4 hours of sleep** Me: 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Hannah (@HaFro09) October 7, 2023

It's that time

