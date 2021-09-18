Social media buzz ahead of LSU-Central Michigan on Saturday night

It is finally here, gameday in Baton Rouge. The LSU Tigers are ready to defend Death Valley against an unfamiliar foe in the Central Michigan Chippewas.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is 1-1 in head-to-head action against Jim McElwain, during his time with the Florida Gators. McElwain’s record against LSU is 1-2 and 1-1 in Death Valley. Tigers look to spoil his return to Baton Rouge by knocking off his new team in nonconference action on Saturday night.

The defense is looking to build off their dominating performance against McNeese. They will face an offense that gave up nine sacks against Missouri. CMU quarterback Jacob Sirmon will need to keep his head on a swivel with BJ Ojulari, Andre Anthony, and Maason Smith roaming in the backfield.

The offense needs a better performance than they showed a week ago against the Cowboys in Baton Rouge. The offense looks to go up-tempo to build some momentum before heading to Starkville next Saturday. Can Max Johnson finally build some rhythm in this game? We will get some answers at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Tiger Stadium.

Looking at the social media buzz ahead of the game:

Purple Jerseys Are Back It’s GAMEDAY in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/PA84uUk4jt — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2021

Coach Corso Knows There's nothing like Saturday in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/fEEM0mdNeM — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2021

Get your game face on, Tigers! It’s time for some @LSUfootball Geaux Tigers! pic.twitter.com/rmZTgDogz2 — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 18, 2021

SCOUTS ON THE ROAD! Looking for the #BestOfTheBest. Our experienced scouting staff is in stadium, on the field evaluating top level talent. With over 120 years of #NFL experience, we’ve got our on the . #TheDraftStartsInMOBILEpic.twitter.com/GUlfD4d0Kq — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 18, 2021

Showers will likely be around through the afternoon. Fingers crossed they clear in time for kickoff for the @SouthernUsports and @LSUfootball games! Grab the rain jackets just in case! Geaux Tigers and Geaux Jags! pic.twitter.com/hZctntjwSd — Ashley Ruiz (@AshleyRuizWx) September 18, 2021

WELCOME TO GAMEDAY! Please use the gameday website to access everything to know for today's @LSUfootball game vs. @CMU_Football! @LSUsports #LetsGeaux https://t.co/5jZtLUGJpX — LSU Game Operations (@LSUgameops) September 18, 2021

Story continues

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

[listicle id=24465]

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB