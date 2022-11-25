Social media buzz ahead of Florida’s rivalry matchup with FSU

The 2022 college football regular season is coming to an end for the Florida Gators, and game No. 12 is against UF’s historic in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles.

There’s always some buzz when these two teams square off, regardless of the sport being played, but it’s something special when the two Sunshine State powerhouses collide on the gridiron. Florida State fans are enjoying a strong season from their team, and the Seminoles enter the game as near 10-point favorites. That doesn’t mean Florida’s chances to win are slim, but it will be an underdog victory if the Gators can pull it off.

Both teams will be dealing with some adversity from Mother Nature. It’s been pouring in Tallahassee for a few hours and doesn’t look like the field will be anywhere near pristine when kickoff rolls around. Florida has it’s own troubles, too, especially on the injury front. The Gators are a handful of receivers, including the typical starters out wide. Slot receiver Ricky Pearsall should be ready to go, but FSU should be planning to limit him as Florida’s top receiver.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, which should be right around when the men’s basketball team finishes their game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Wake up from your food comas, it's game day!

Sunshine Showdown on deck. 🐊 🆚 Florida State

📍 Tallahassee, FL

🕢 7:30 p.m. ET

📺 ABC

📻 Gators Sports Network from Learfield#GoGators | #jOURney pic.twitter.com/zNjkLSH4K4 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 25, 2022

How could you not be pumped? (feat. Tim Tebow)

Sixty Minutes. 🎥 Game 12 Trailer — Narrated by: @TimTebow pic.twitter.com/q7uzrFLZB1 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 25, 2022

Let's check in with Nick for the weather report

Pouring in Tallahassee. Soak at Doak II — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 25, 2022

And the traffic report

For those going to UF-FSU, I-10 is a zoo already. Adjust your travel plans accordingly. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 25, 2022

Could we see another historic performance from a Gator QB wearing No. 15?

Oh, yeah, there's a basketball game too

Former Gator and Cincinnati Bengal Zach Carter chimes in

FSU really told me I wasn’t physical enough to get an offer there coming out of HS😂😂😂 — Zach Carter (@_Zachattacks) November 25, 2022

So does punter Johnny Townsend

This is what makes rivalry week special. Two younger cousins going at it tonight. LETS GO GATORS 🐊🐊 #BeatFSU pic.twitter.com/Djc8Xo6YnG — Johnny Townsend (@johnnytownsend1) November 25, 2022

Some NFL scouts are in the building

The FSU faithful won't make it easy

Pretty big line of FSU students waiting for the gates to open — Nick Marcinko (@nick_marcinko) November 25, 2022

Orange Bowl reps in the house!

FYI: Representatives from the Orange Bowl are here at Doak Campbell Stadium to watch Florida State vs. Florida. Cheez-It Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl and Hula Bowl representatives are also here. NFL teams at Doak: Steelers, 49ers and Browns. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 25, 2022

50 burger

Today is a great day to remind them of that 50 burger @JacquezGreen pic.twitter.com/WxYchT54mi — Tommy Leihbacher (@23Tommy24) November 25, 2022

Shane Mathews weighs in

Rick Pearsall sighting

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall is on the field and going through pre-game warm ups. The #Gators will need him to be available tonight since they are already without a handful of guys out wide. — Joseph Henry (@JosephHenry2424) November 25, 2022

Former Gators WR Jacob Copeland weighs in

Anthony Richardson is pumped!

Florida QB Anthony Richardson, trying to pump himself up, does a back flip before running to the locker room after pregame workouts. #Gators — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 25, 2022

The final Gator Walk of the regular season

