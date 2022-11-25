Social media buzz ahead of Florida’s rivalry matchup with FSU

Breaking news:

David Rosenberg
·4 min read

The 2022 college football regular season is coming to an end for the Florida Gators, and game No. 12 is against UF’s historic in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles.

There’s always some buzz when these two teams square off, regardless of the sport being played, but it’s something special when the two Sunshine State powerhouses collide on the gridiron. Florida State fans are enjoying a strong season from their team, and the Seminoles enter the game as near 10-point favorites. That doesn’t mean Florida’s chances to win are slim, but it will be an underdog victory if the Gators can pull it off.

Both teams will be dealing with some adversity from Mother Nature. It’s been pouring in Tallahassee for a few hours and doesn’t look like the field will be anywhere near pristine when kickoff rolls around. Florida has it’s own troubles, too, especially on the injury front. The Gators are a handful of receivers, including the typical starters out wide. Slot receiver Ricky Pearsall should be ready to go, but FSU should be planning to limit him as Florida’s top receiver.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST, which should be right around when the men’s basketball team finishes their game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Wake up from your food comas, it's game day!

How could you not be pumped? (feat. Tim Tebow)

Let's check in with Nick for the weather report

And the traffic report

Could we see another historic performance from a Gator QB wearing No. 15?

Oh, yeah, there's a basketball game too

Former Gator and Cincinnati Bengal Zach Carter chimes in

So does punter Johnny Townsend

Some NFL scouts are in the building

The FSU faithful won't make it easy

Orange Bowl reps in the house!

50 burger

Shane Mathews weighs in

Rick Pearsall sighting

Former Gators WR Jacob Copeland weighs in

Anthony Richardson is pumped!

The final Gator Walk of the regular season

Read more

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire

