Social media builds hype for No. 11 Oregon vs. Deion Sanders and No. 19 Colorado

Usually, when something major happens in the world of Oregon Ducks sports, or the team plays a game on Saturday afternoon or evening, we look to the world of social media to gauge how the fanbase is feeling.

We call it social media reactions. Basically, we comb through thousands of tweets and mind the most relevant, entertaining, and interesting reactions from fans and media members to help paint the picture of what took place.

For this weekend’s matchup between the No. 11 Ducks and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, we couldn’t wait for a postgame social media reaction piece, though. The pregame reactions leading up to the contest on Saturday have simply been too good.

Because of who Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders is, and the brilliant way in which he has been able to capture the attention of the college football world, the Buffs are the talk of the town week in and week out, capturing every airwave that they come across thus far. Fortunately for us, that means that the Ducks have been the talk of the town this past week as they get prepared to try and give Sanders his first loss since taking over in Boulder.

Whether it’s jokes, analysis, predictions, or just general commentary, social media has been an incredibly entertaining place so far this week when it comes to previewing this Oregon vs. Colorado game.

Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen thus far:

"I'm a monument. Not a moment." Coach Prime on critics saying what's happening in Colorado is a "moment" (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/MjN72mi9j1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2023

This is tremendous television. @MadDogUnleashed explains how he’s gonna drink, take gummies and bet $10,000 on Colorado this weekend, leading to pricess reactions from @mspears96. pic.twitter.com/8hz2WDWpXs — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 20, 2023

Good lord that’s a big number. Wild when you consider that Oregon vs. CU will likely top this. Ducks with a big stage and something to prove. https://t.co/rqI1KMmAYX — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 19, 2023

Oh my!!! 🤩 Oregon going w/heat activated, color-changing @usnikefootball Vapor Edge KF Dunks shoes Saturday vs. Colorado via ⁦@oregonfootball⁩ 👀 pic.twitter.com/5re49zflQc — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 21, 2023

I asked Lanning what his thoughts were on UO’s new thermo-reactive cleats for Saturday. He likes the fact that they make it easy to see who is and isn’t practicing hard enough. “If their cleats aren't turning colors, then we’ve got a problem.” Full quote here: pic.twitter.com/4aZvNM7n30 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 20, 2023

"The spread ain't been right about Colorado all year." 🤷🏾‍♂️🦬@RJ_Young is picking #19 Colorado to upset #10 Oregon ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z9ithrqOQ0 — The Number One College Football Show (@numberoneshow) September 20, 2023

Mad Dog when Colorado takes a lead in the 1st quarter while the gummy hits pic.twitter.com/XiedcSV65q — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 20, 2023

Oregon should be wearing these against Colorado. Fiesta bowl era throwback pic.twitter.com/JcZAwz5XOp — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) September 20, 2023

Coaches/equipment staff are blasting stadium music and the Oregon fight song during practice. It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great. @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/770VlecK0w — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) September 19, 2023

I hate to break it to you guys, but Coach Prime is reaching new heights by playing the Oregon fight song during practice. It’s amazing what he’s thinking of. — emilyetaylor (@emilyetaylor23) September 20, 2023

BREAKING: Deion Sanders has players using actual NCAA Regulation footballs in practice.

This level of detail is what makes Coach Prime such a fantastic coach. Changing the game. pic.twitter.com/S0DP3UgrHQ — Ivan (@UteFanIvan) September 20, 2023

Coaches/equipment staff have painted the practice field with boundary lines and yard markers to simulate a real field. It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great. @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/TYhOZRdzFg — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) September 20, 2023

Dan Lanning was asked about whether or not he regrets what he said about Colorado back at Oregon’s media day in July. pic.twitter.com/G0F8hYqLMD — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) September 19, 2023

Coach Prime and Colorado head to Oregon next week‼️ Will the Ducks shut out the Buffaloes in Week 4? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KLNAG1bkCD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

Oregon vs Colorado deserved to be the 8pm game …. Nothing like Autzen at night — Jordon Scott (@Fat_Mac34) September 20, 2023

No one has to care about TV ratings, ever, but if Colorado-Oregon gets more eyeballs than Ohio State-Notre Dame, that will be among the wilder business things that has ever happened in football — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 20, 2023

5 Colorado players Oregon will need to contain in order to come out on top saturday. 1. Shedeur Sanders

2. Shilo Sanders

3.

4.

5. — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) September 21, 2023

Me limbering up to rush the field when Oregon beats Colorado on Saturday pic.twitter.com/dcwmcg4Cf6 — Habitual Pot Stirrer, Chubba Watson🏌🏽‍♂️ (@SwooshMcDuck) September 17, 2023

The most-bet game College Football game this weekend by bets and handle? No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon (-21) 🍿 pic.twitter.com/W7NxO59Mfo — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 20, 2023

