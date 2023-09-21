Advertisement

Social media builds hype for No. 11 Oregon vs. Deion Sanders and No. 19 Colorado

Zachary Neel
Usually, when something major happens in the world of Oregon Ducks sports, or the team plays a game on Saturday afternoon or evening, we look to the world of social media to gauge how the fanbase is feeling.

We call it social media reactions. Basically, we comb through thousands of tweets and mind the most relevant, entertaining, and interesting reactions from fans and media members to help paint the picture of what took place.

For this weekend’s matchup between the No. 11 Ducks and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, we couldn’t wait for a postgame social media reaction piece, though. The pregame reactions leading up to the contest on Saturday have simply been too good.

Because of who Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders is, and the brilliant way in which he has been able to capture the attention of the college football world, the Buffs are the talk of the town week in and week out, capturing every airwave that they come across thus far. Fortunately for us, that means that the Ducks have been the talk of the town this past week as they get prepared to try and give Sanders his first loss since taking over in Boulder.

Whether it’s jokes, analysis, predictions, or just general commentary, social media has been an incredibly entertaining place so far this week when it comes to previewing this Oregon vs. Colorado game.

Here are some of the best reactions we’ve seen thus far:

