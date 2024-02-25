Social media basks in Penn State basketball victory, roasts Indiana

It used to be that Penn State basketball beating Indiana was a rarity. But after a victory in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions completed a regular-season sweep and extended its winning streak over the Hoosiers to four. And those observing and reacting on social media sure took notice of the latest developments with these two programs.

Penn State continued to trend up in the Big Ten standings while the Hoosiers slipped into the bottom four of the Big Ten standings. In what has been an up-and-down season for the Nittany Lions, Penn State could be building some momentum at the right time. Two wins in a row at home this week have led some Penn State fans to beaming with pride and raising expectations after going through a tough stretch recently.

Here is a look at some of the social media reactions to Penn State basketball’s victory over the Hoosiers.

Can you believe it? Well you should!

You’da told me Penn State would be at .500 28 games in this year, I would assume it was a sport other than basketball. What an impressive amount of fight in a team that’s vastly overperformed through some difficult circumstances & adversity — Erik (@Erikstotle) February 24, 2024

How long will that NIL war chest keep things afloat?

Mike Woodson’s #iubb program has now been swept by Nebraska and Penn State. If it weren’t for its NIL war chest, the IU basketball brand wouldn’t be worth a plug nickel.https://t.co/mmECvRkNW5 — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 24, 2024

It's true! It was a fun Saturday afternoon!

A fun little Saturday afternoon 😏#WeAre — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 24, 2024

The future does look bright!

I missed the ending due to a flight, but Penn State Basketball wins again! The boys are ballin right now. Continue to believe Mike Rhoades has a bright future here in State College #WeAre🔵⚪️ — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) February 24, 2024

The moment Indiana was cooked.

Get out the brooms!

Old enough to remember when Indiana basketball was at the top of the game

Penn State defeats Indiana, 83-74, at Jordan Center. Hoosiers (14=13), like Michigan, are just another team in college basketball. brand is gone. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) February 24, 2024

Yeah they did.

FYI: Indiana just got swept by Penn State. — Eye On College Basketball Podcast (@EyeOnCBBPodcast) February 24, 2024

Why are you already looking to next season??? There's still work to do THIS season!

Great win STATE!!!! #PennState. #PSU. Next year should be a fun season!! Great fight in this team. Just love college basketball… — NittanyNation63 (@NNation63) February 24, 2024

A view from the other side of the court...

IU basketball loses to Penn State. Apathy is here. #columncoming — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 24, 2024

Are the times changing?

When I was in school, Penn State basketball could NOT beat Indiana, Illinois, or Wisconsin. We’ve beaten all three this year and are on 4 game streaks against Indy & Illinois going back to last year. Just weird how it all goes. — Erik (@Erikstotle) February 24, 2024

