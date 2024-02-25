Advertisement

Social media basks in Penn State basketball victory, roasts Indiana

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

It used to be that Penn State basketball beating Indiana was a rarity. But after a victory in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions completed a regular-season sweep and extended its winning streak over the Hoosiers to four. And those observing and reacting on social media sure took notice of the latest developments with these two programs.

Penn State continued to trend up in the Big Ten standings while the Hoosiers slipped into the bottom four of the Big Ten standings. In what has been an up-and-down season for the Nittany Lions, Penn State could be building some momentum at the right time. Two wins in a row at home this week have led some Penn State fans to beaming with pride and raising expectations after going through a tough stretch recently.

Here is a look at some of the social media reactions to Penn State basketball’s victory over the Hoosiers.

Can you believe it? Well you should!

How long will that NIL war chest keep things afloat?

It's true! It was a fun Saturday afternoon!

The future does look bright!

The moment Indiana was cooked.

Get out the brooms!

Old enough to remember when Indiana basketball was at the top of the game

Yeah they did.

Why are you already looking to next season??? There's still work to do THIS season!

A view from the other side of the court...

Are the times changing?

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire