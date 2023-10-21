Social media is alive after Alabama knocks off No. 17 Tennessee

In the first half, Alabama looked like a team that would barely qualify for a bowl. They trailed the Volunteers 20-7 with little signs of life offensively. Then halftime happened and Nick Saban worked his magic. The Tide went on to outscore the Volunteers 27-0 in the second half and escape the third Saturday in October with a 34-20 victory.

Alabama will be off next week as they get a much-needed bye before hosting the LSU Tigers for the SEC West. Going into their break, Alabama is 7-1 with a clear shot at the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs. LSU, Kentucky and Auburn won’t be easy, but they all should be winnable games.

Social media erupted in the second half as the Tide looked dominant with explosive plays offensively and scoop and scores defensively.

What a comeback!!!

Alabama trailed by 13 points at halftime vs Tennessee and won. That's their largest halftime comeback at home since 1995 vs Southern Miss and the 3rd-largest halftime comeback at home in school history. pic.twitter.com/QPLZjIxqY2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2023

IF YOU GOT EM

Alabama wins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HwlFkJHmbw — Nick Saban is Kirby Smart’s Daddy (@BuiltBySaban) October 21, 2023

I wish I was still in school

Alabama fans smoking on that Tennessee pack pic.twitter.com/ZmBuLWTNOV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2023

Coach Saban is simply the best

You think this one meant something extra for Alabama? Saban ran over to the student section to give them a round of applause — a first, I believe. Then Milroe joined in on the fun. pic.twitter.com/7dpeyrLDQD — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) October 21, 2023

A sight of beauty

The smell of cigar hangs in the air of Bryant-Denny Stadium. pic.twitter.com/eq9YamCS5C — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 21, 2023

We hope not

@spann does weather radar pick up cigar smoke? — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) October 21, 2023

PTSD

Tale of Two Halves pic.twitter.com/7mlmugJzH1 — Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) October 21, 2023

How to blow a game in one half:

Josh Heupel pic.twitter.com/qaSkmwywBJ — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 21, 2023

Sad Heupel

Josh Heupel on the officiating pic.twitter.com/uBibBAYJl2 — zach ragan (@zachtnt) October 21, 2023

I didn't think so

These refs have to be getting paid. This is just fixed. Feels fixed. — BigOrangeHeupel (@BigOrangeHeupel) October 21, 2023

An aware Tennesee fan

When Tennessee loses, Tennessee fans come on here, and find something, someone to blame.. Coaches, Players, Refs.. And I completely understand, but this isnt 1 persons fault. Joe Milton didnt lose this game, neither did Josh Heupel Tennessee lost this game, this was a team loss — SullenSerf (@Adamcol44501013) October 21, 2023

2023-24 National Champions

Alright, the high of winning has subsided Josh Heupel proved his scheming ability in the 1st half. But you have to tip your hats to Kevin Steele and Alabama’s ability to adjust 2nd half was perfect example about how important momentum is in College Football — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) October 21, 2023

