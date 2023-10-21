Advertisement

Social media is alive after Alabama knocks off No. 17 Tennessee

Sam Murphy
·3 min read
1

In the first half, Alabama looked like a team that would barely qualify for a bowl. They trailed the Volunteers 20-7 with little signs of life offensively. Then halftime happened and Nick Saban worked his magic. The Tide went on to outscore the Volunteers 27-0 in the second half and escape the third Saturday in October with a 34-20 victory.

Alabama will be off next week as they get a much-needed bye before hosting the LSU Tigers for the SEC West. Going into their break, Alabama is 7-1 with a clear shot at the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs. LSU, Kentucky and Auburn won’t be easy, but they all should be winnable games.

Social media erupted in the second half as the Tide looked dominant with explosive plays offensively and scoop and scores defensively.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire