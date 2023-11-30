Advertisement

Social medai reacts to Penn State’s offensive coordinator hire

Kevin McGuire
·4 min read
1

Penn State has filled its vacancy at offensive coordinator with the reported hire of Andy Kotelnicki. Kotelnicki is leaving Kansas after three years with the Big 12 program and his hire seems to have been received quite well on social media.

Kotelnicki has been a key coordinator for Kansas head coach Lance Leipold for a long time dating back to Leipold’s time as a dominant Division 3 coach with Wisconsin-Whitewater. Each time Leipold has moved on to a new job (at Buffalo and then Kansas), Kotelnicki has been one of the key staff members making the move as well. Now, Kotelnicki will take on a new position with high expectations to get the most out of Penn State’s offense.

And as some have pointed out on social media, a look at the track record of an offense coached by Andy Kotelnicki is definitely something to get excited about for an offense that has Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and Kaytron Allen coming back in 2024.

Here is a look at what some of the reactions from social media have had to say about Penn State’s new offensive coordinator hire.

