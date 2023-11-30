Social medai reacts to Penn State’s offensive coordinator hire

Penn State has filled its vacancy at offensive coordinator with the reported hire of Andy Kotelnicki. Kotelnicki is leaving Kansas after three years with the Big 12 program and his hire seems to have been received quite well on social media.

Kotelnicki has been a key coordinator for Kansas head coach Lance Leipold for a long time dating back to Leipold’s time as a dominant Division 3 coach with Wisconsin-Whitewater. Each time Leipold has moved on to a new job (at Buffalo and then Kansas), Kotelnicki has been one of the key staff members making the move as well. Now, Kotelnicki will take on a new position with high expectations to get the most out of Penn State’s offense.

And as some have pointed out on social media, a look at the track record of an offense coached by Andy Kotelnicki is definitely something to get excited about for an offense that has Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and Kaytron Allen coming back in 2024.

Here is a look at what some of the reactions from social media have had to say about Penn State’s new offensive coordinator hire.

Check out the progress made at Kansas under Kotelnicki

Andy Kotelnicki was hired by Kansas in 2021. Kansas points per game: 2020: 16.0

2021: 20.9

2022: 35.2

2023: 33.9 Kansas yards per game: 2020: 259.2

2021: 324.3

2022: 437.9

2023: 434.0 The Jayhawks' 7.0 yards per play in 2022 was second nationally and best in school history — Joel Haas (@Joel_Haas1) November 30, 2023

Let Andy cook!

My two cents on Andy Kotelnicki leaving Kansas to go to Penn State. The only way it’s going to work for him is if James Franklin lets him be creative in his play design. It can’t be boring and standard. But I would think if they want Andy, they’ll let him be him. — Tommy Castor (@TweetsFromTommy) November 30, 2023

Now it's time to keep Manny Diaz in Happy Valley!

After the hiring of Andy Kotelnicki, We absolutely MUST throw the entire bag at Manny Diaz… This coaching staff will be absolutely LOADED, and the sky is the limit for the team next season #WeAre #LetsGoPSU — x- The Real Rams Rapp (@TheOtherGarth) November 30, 2023

The defenses in the Big Ten are better, but USC is also joining, so...

Penn State’s new OC Andy Kotelnicki will have the chance to reverse a painfully true narrative: lighting up Big 12 defenses means absolutely nothing in the Big Ten. Excited to see the system in action — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) November 30, 2023

Breaking down some Kotelnicki film

I spent a whole week breaking down Andy Kotelnicki’s 2-QB System with the email list! Join here: https://t.co/RJngb9Qn9H pic.twitter.com/OyvJNavv4s — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 30, 2023

This seems good

This past season, Kansas averaged 33.6 points per game. The Jayhawks averaged 211.3 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Penn State is hiring Kansas’ Andy Kotelnicki as its next offensive coordinator.@BruceFeldmanCFB was the first to reporthttps://t.co/ibXwVBZo4q — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) November 30, 2023

This could be great for Drew Allar's future

Andy Kotelnicki beat Brent Venables with Jason Bean as his quarterback. It is going to be fun to watch what he can do with helping Drew Allar meet his potential. https://t.co/mzIy1GaDVN — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) November 30, 2023

On the road to being elite?

James Franklin and Penn State just crushed this OC hire by getting Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas. Really elite hire. — Bob D (@BobbyDigital2) November 30, 2023

More film study

The next offensive coordinator of Penn State football: Andy Kotelnicki Here’s a quick look at the innovation he will bring from Kansas 👇 pic.twitter.com/r4YQSB7Tcf — Mercury (@CollegeSportsCo) November 30, 2023

If you can do it at Kansas...

Penn State grabs Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki as Mike Yurcich’s replacement. Lance Leipold’s right hand man helped develop Kansas from the laughingstock of CFB to an 8-win team. pic.twitter.com/GIsBnTKVPt — BIG Banter (@BIGBanterSports) November 30, 2023

Penn State's offense could be very interesting in 2024

Excellent hire for Penn State at OC if the reported deal with Kansas' Andy Kotelnicki goes through. If you've watched the Jayhawks, the creativity jumps off the screen. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 30, 2023

You have to imagine this is good news for Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen

Andy Kotelnicki was the OC at Buffalo when Jaret Patterson was doing this 👀 pic.twitter.com/kqOP8OC690 — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire