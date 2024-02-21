Social feedback: Razorback fans praise team for victory over A&M

You know it’s a good night for Arkansas basketball fans when the biggest complain on social media is the extended length of the game, due to ESPN commercials.

Other than that, it was all good after the Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) swept the season series with Texas A&M, with Tuesday night’s 78-71 victory in College Station. The win also got the Hogs back to .500 in the overall standings.

Junior Tramon Mark poured in a game-high 26, and senior Makhi Mitchell turned in a monster performance, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to give up,” Mark said afterward. “We’re going to play until the final buzzer, no matter how the season has been going.”

The biggest complain Razorback fans had was that the game lasted over two and a half hours, without going into overtime.

Even though it’s been a tough season, social media allowed the Arkansas faithful a chance to rejoice, at least for a short time. Here is some of chatter on X, following the win:

One at a time

One game at a time pic.twitter.com/l95iMpC8FI — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 21, 2024

Best 80 minutes

Eric Musselman: “I think we played our best 80 minutes of basketball in our last two games.” — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) February 21, 2024

Mahki shines again

Congratulations to Mahki Mitchell on another great game as well another Double-double & Career High in Points👆🅰️🐗 Final Stats:

22 PT(6-9 FG; 10-12 FT); 13 REB; 4 BLK#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/pn9NQE2xEk — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 21, 2024

Inspired

Inspired defense. Tramon Mark. Makhi Mitchell. Really, it was everyone pitching in tonight. Rapid takeaways from Arkansas basketball's win over Texas A&M Tuesday. https://t.co/RO7alJQCrs — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) February 21, 2024

Sweeping the court

Good coaches get mediocre teams to improve just like this. — AT in Fay, Ark. (@aarasht) February 21, 2024

I will stand

Win, loss, or a sinking ship. I will stand by Arkansas Basketball! If @EricPMusselman told me he needed me to charge first into a reinforced titanium wall?? I'm going head first, no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/x9Tm9Zg3zd — Mason (@GoschDangIt) February 21, 2024

It's real

It’s real guys, Texas A&M has gotten swept by the 4-9 conference play “Arkansas Razorbacks” in the 2023-2024 Men’s basketball season. The Aggies are now 6-7 in conference play and 15-11 overall. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/fShmrGcilz — Jay Pops TAMU MBB(14-8)(5-4)SEC/A&MWB(16-6) (@JayPops5) February 21, 2024

Nice win

Arkansas Basketball with a nice win tonight! Proud of the effort and energy which each player played! 🐗 — Jared. (@Hawg_Fanatic) February 21, 2024

Postgame presser

Postgame Press Conference: Texas A&M — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 21, 2024

Hard fought win

Hard fought Team Win on the Road for the Hogs. It’s been a frustrating season but it’s nice to see they haven’t quit. Huge performances tonight by Mark & Mitchell lead the way 👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/Kze4ObYQHR — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) February 21, 2024

Fix the end

The last 2:44 of the Arkansas-Texas A&M took 27 minutes, and there were no injuries. College basketball has to fix the end of games — Brendan Fusco (@brendanfooseGO) February 21, 2024

Congrats!

Congratulations to the Arkansas Razorbacks Men's College Basketball team nice win! — Andrew Pollner (@AndrewPollner) February 21, 2024

ESPN idiots

The Texas A&M/Arkansas game just ran 37 minutes over their time slot because ESPN is run by idiots who think a college basketball game can be played with commercials in under two hours. — Phog Advisory (@PhogAdvisory) February 21, 2024

The end insufferable

Dear college basketball – do something about the end of games. Arkansas-TAMU is STILL GOING. The next game is going to beat the under 8 TO by the time it hits the station it’s supposed to. The end of college basketball games is insufferable — Luke (@JlukestoneLuke) February 21, 2024

Holy ...

Holy hell, Arkansas and FSU hoops both won basketball games tonight 😂 — Aaron Hafner (@ahaf21) February 21, 2024

Bitter Aggie fan

Phones on Do Not Disturb. We just lost a basketball game to Arkansas — Blanco (@Lil_Blanco7) February 21, 2024

T-Mark takes it

Mahomes and Arkansas

Arkansas Basketball literally every game: pic.twitter.com/uM9rzyCTCY — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) February 21, 2024

Nothing easy

Nothing can come easy for this Arkansas basketball team. TAMU fighting back, down just 61-58 with 2:44 remaining. Get Layden Blocker on the floor now. — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) February 21, 2024

Run a play

Run a damn play Arkansas…all this pick up game basketball y’all playing — J.Riley (@iminthere) February 21, 2024

Quad-1 win

Arkansas picks up Quad-1 road win, 78-71, over Texas A&M on Tues as Hoop Hogs (13-13, 4-9 SEC) sweep Aggies in szn home-&-away series FREE game story @ Hogville:https://t.co/4PIdhCY8qA pic.twitter.com/LQ6G4Y4Snk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 21, 2024

Muss's take

Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas beat Texas A&M https://t.co/e5xZPXcEvB pic.twitter.com/iIjtxSA5mf — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) February 21, 2024

Driving the Bus

The Muss Bus is quietly playing better over the last two weeks. Sweep the series season with A&M. #Arkansas Disappointing year for Buzz. #TexasAM https://t.co/8jVtb7eslq — Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) February 21, 2024

Third time a charm?

Arkansas and A&M will meet in the semi final of the SEC tourney and A&M will get the hogs. Hard to beat a team 3 times — Tristan Sisco (@SiscoTristan) February 21, 2024

Simple stats

After tonight’s win, Arkansas is now 3-11 when being out-rebounded by their opponent. Holding A&M to 33% FG and only 7 second chance points (while also converting 82% of their 34 FTAs) made the difference for the Hogs. — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) February 21, 2024

Joy to the Hogs

Eric Musselman says Arkansas was happy during their game vs. Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/PEhNQzqD8T — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) February 21, 2024

Never give up

“I don’t think we’re ever going to give up. We’re going to play until the final buzzer, no matter how the season has been going.” – Arkansas guard Tramon Mark after scoring 26 points in the 78-71 win at Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/GY8OsoI0Mu — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) February 21, 2024

Could have been worse

If not for excessive foul calls against Arkansas they would have dominated A&M. — bender4040 (@bender4040) February 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire