Social feedback: Razorback fans praise team for victory over A&M

C. Steve Andrews
·6 min read

You know it’s a good night for Arkansas basketball fans when the biggest complain on social media is the extended length of the game, due to ESPN commercials.

Other than that, it was all good after the Razorbacks (13-13, 4-9 SEC) swept the season series with Texas A&M, with Tuesday night’s 78-71 victory in College Station. The win also got the Hogs back to .500 in the overall standings.

Junior Tramon Mark poured in a game-high 26, and senior Makhi Mitchell turned in a monster performance, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to give up,” Mark said afterward. “We’re going to play until the final buzzer, no matter how the season has been going.”

The biggest complain Razorback fans had was that the game lasted over two and a half hours, without going into overtime.

Even though it’s been a tough season, social media allowed the Arkansas faithful a chance to rejoice, at least for a short time. Here is some of chatter on X, following the win:

 

