The Social: Father Time checking in before The Open

Tiger Woods gets up earlier than you do and he wants you to know it, some of the game's biggest names congratulate the United States Women's National Team on their World Cup victory, the European Tour does it again, and Matthew Wolff – what else is there to say about Matthew Wolff?

All that and plenty more in this edition of The Social.

WHAT WE'RE CHIRPING ABOUT

Tiger Woods has moved on from bothering Rory McIlroy and his wife with insanely early wake-up calls to bothering ... well, everyone.

Waking up before the sun has always been Tiger’s thing (along with winning), but he’s taking it up a notch with The Open around the corner, jumping on Nike’s official Instagram story on Monday to let everyone know he’s already prepping for the time difference of playing at Royal Portrush by waking up at 1 a.m. ET.

The 15-time major champ takes the opportunity to share some advice with all the kids out there, how waking up early will lead to success and accomplishing your goals and yada, yada, yada.

You’ve heard it all before, straight out of your dad’s mouth.

Tiger Woods says, in a video on @Nike Instagram story, that he’s been waking up at 1 a.m. EST to get acclimated for Royal Portrush time difference. 😱



(Also, anyone know how to make a custom alarm sound? I wanna wake up to “It’s Tiger, WAKE UP!“ every morning) pic.twitter.com/2Fbk99FYUQ



— Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) July 8, 2019

How Woods performs in the year's final major is anyone's guess. Based on his finishes this year, he could win, he could miss the cut. But while his Masters victory offers some hope every time he tees it up, there's no denying the 43-year-old with a fused back is much closer to peak-dad than he is peak-player.

Case in point:

A dad’s favorite part of vacation is acting like he’s better than everyone else because he woke up the earliest. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 30, 2018

Casually asks if anyone else saw the beautiful sunrise this morning — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 30, 2018

Sound familiar?

YAAAAASSSSS QUEENS

Before Matthew Wolff stole the show on Sunday by winning the 3M Open like a boss, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team put the finishing touches on a dominating run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-0 for their second straight – and fourth overall – title on the sport's biggest stage.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the rest of the U.S. squad capped off their victory by dancing like no one was watching they knew everyone was watching, which is exactly what you can do after dominating they way they did.

And they were right, everyone was watching, and tweeting. Obviously, they were tweeting. This is 2019, people.

So not only did Team USA get an avalanche of heartfelt congratulatory messages from current and former presidents, celebrities, entertainers and other athletes, but they got their fair share from the golf community as well.

Here's a small sample size including Woods, Phil Mickelson and Michelle Wie.

Not exactly nobodies.

Congratulations to the @USWNT on winning the Women's World Cup. The Woods family didn't miss a minute. A championship effort today and amazing play all Tournament. So happy for all of you. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 7, 2019

So excited and inspired by USWNT World Cup victory! Congrats on your incredible performance! Go USA 🇺🇸 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2019

Sitting here watching the US Women’s Soccer team thinking what a great game soccer is and how much I loved playing it as a kid. Except for the running. I never really cared for the running. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

TWO TO TANGO

The idea of swinging your swing is nothing new, but if it got a breath of fresh air last week with Wolff’s victory, just wait until this week.

Wolff was spotted on the range Monday at the John Deere Classic, with none other than Hosung Choi. You remember, this guy.

Hosung Choi with 3M Open Champion Matt Wolff #swingyourswing pic.twitter.com/OQH2NrGJN8 — Hosung Highlights (@HosungHighlight) July 8, 2019

Note to self: SWING YOUR SWING. pic.twitter.com/ArPPyvfHyn — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 8, 2019

Choi, who has won on the Japan and Korean golf tours, turned his viral “fisherman’s swing” swing into a sponsor’s invite earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and another this week in Illinois.

It’s maybe golf’s closest thing to the Spider-Man meme, you know, if one Spider-Man was destined to be a force for years to come on the PGA Tour and the other Spider-Man was ... you know, not.

NOTHING-TO-DO-WITH-GOLF VIDEO INTERMISSION

Just a friendly PSA for everyone celebrating the Fourth of July in the future.

No one wants to see the fireworks video you took on your cell phone, unless it happens to look something like this.

ALSO, AND I CAN'T STRESS THIS ENOUGH, PLEASE DO NOT TRY THIS.

TOUGHER THAN IT LOOKS

It’s been well-documented that the European Tour social media team is among the best in the business.

And while this might not be quite on the level of “The Content Committee” or Eddie Pepperell’s never-ending prank on Matt Wallace, it’s still masterfully done.

If you’ve ever watched a commentator on TV or listened to a radio personality and thought to yourself, that doesn’t seem that hard. Well, you're wrong. And this video proves it in a terribly awkward way. At last week's Euro Tour event, some fans who think they’re just taking a behind-the-scenes tour accidentally end up on “live TV” and the prank just goes hilariously off the rails from there.

Ever wonder what would happen if unsuspecting golf fans ended up on 'live TV' at the #DDFIrishOpen? Wonder no more thanks to the @EuropeanTour.



This is #AccidentalCommentary 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HJRvhIiFEY



— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 8, 2019

GOTTA SUPPORT THE TEAM

Not saying box seats at Wimbledon are the key to Ryder Cup success, but it’s hard to argue with results.

Wimbledon’s “Manic Monday” featured plenty of upsets, Serena Williams cruising in straight sets and many of the familiar faces from recent victorious European Ryder Cup teams enjoying the tournament and each other’s company.

Plenty of the big names were in attendance, including Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Thomas Bjorn and Lee Westwood, and even a few more, including Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari didn’t make it into the picture posted to Instagram by Westwood’s girlfriend Helen Storey.

Again, teamwork is a tricky thing, you never know what exactly is going to get a group of guys come together and play for each other.

Perhaps the U.S. could take a page out of Europe's book and get together for a sporting event. Maybe a Boston Red Sox game would smooth things over with Patrick Reed.

COMMENT OF THE WEEK

Can a picture be the Comment of the Week? Well considering the exchange rate is 1,000 words, why the hell not?

If you don’t know anything about Matthew Wolff (impossible considering that means you skipped all the way down to the bottom of this article without reading a single word), know this.

Here’s a picture of the 20-year-old walking in his tournament clinching 26-foot eagle putt while not even watching the ball go in the hole.

Absolute stud. There's your Comment of the Week.