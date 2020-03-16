Social distancing: Pro golfers finds ways to stay busy during coronavirus pandemic

It's been less than a week since professional golf paused indefinitely because of the coronavirus, and tour pros have already been looking for ways to pass the time.

Rickie Fowler almost shot 59 in a match against Justin Thomas. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm announced that they wouldn't join the proposed Premier Golf League. Tiger Woods sent out one tweet.

Here is what other players are up to:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Several European Tour players are getting creative with the #StayAtHomeChallenge.

Ian Poulter already feels the need for speed.

Ian Poulter’s home games setup is on another level! 🎮🏎 pic.twitter.com/B1xWyWuZiL — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 15, 2020

So does Matthias Schwab, the master of multi-tasking.

Story continues

Making the most of the forced time off 🚴🏻‍♂️🎮 #coronabreak pic.twitter.com/UNvuFGVbXa — Matthias Schwab (@schwab_matth) March 14, 2020

Phil Mickelson isn't sure what to do.

After arriving home safely and with a month off, I could sense things were going to go one way or the other. I was either going to use this time to workout, get fit and stronger or I was going to lay in bed, watch shows and eat. After day 1, the latter is in the lead. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 15, 2020

Max Homa is planning on working out – or not.

With the PGA Tour on hiatus, I’m not sure if I’m gunna get super ripped or super thicc by the time we get back to work. Stay tuned — max homa (@maxhoma23) March 13, 2020

Beef isn't starving.

The serious thing is have I got enough beer and snacks though — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) March 13, 2020

Neither is Jason Dufner, who also is apparently still earning that #SponsoredContent cash.

No golf on a Saturday @THEPLAYERSChamp.. no problem.

Beef and wine supplied by @palmazvineyards. Grille that baby at 225for 1hr, then turn it up for that seared in flavor at 500 for 8-10 each side @TraegerGrills #getyourwineon pic.twitter.com/4NHBFb70jD

— Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) March 14, 2020

Padraig Harrington is struggling to get used to this social distancing thing.

Hit a few wedges today at home. Really struggling to be motivated in these difficult times.Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. #coronavirus #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/U4s8cYe4rR — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 15, 2020

Chesson Hadley still feels the need to show us his golf tan.