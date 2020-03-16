Social distancing: Pro golfers finds ways to stay busy during coronavirus pandemic
It's been less than a week since professional golf paused indefinitely because of the coronavirus, and tour pros have already been looking for ways to pass the time.
Rickie Fowler almost shot 59 in a match against Justin Thomas. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm announced that they wouldn't join the proposed Premier Golf League. Tiger Woods sent out one tweet.
Here is what other players are up to:
Several European Tour players are getting creative with the #StayAtHomeChallenge.
Golfers passing the time, featuring @joostluiten 👏 pic.twitter.com/G4D5BrEDnv
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 15, 2020
You’ve started something Joost!@BWiesberger takes on the toilet roll #StayAtHomeChallenge. Who’s next? pic.twitter.com/3Gtf9hIABq
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 15, 2020
#StayAtHomeChallenge - Golf 🧻🏌🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/cMsvrllVQ2
— Matthias Schwab (@schwab_matth) March 16, 2020
Ian Poulter already feels the need for speed.
Ian Poulter’s home games setup is on another level! 🎮🏎 pic.twitter.com/B1xWyWuZiL
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 15, 2020
So does Matthias Schwab, the master of multi-tasking.
Making the most of the forced time off 🚴🏻♂️🎮 #coronabreak pic.twitter.com/UNvuFGVbXa
— Matthias Schwab (@schwab_matth) March 14, 2020
Phil Mickelson isn't sure what to do.
After arriving home safely and with a month off, I could sense things were going to go one way or the other. I was either going to use this time to workout, get fit and stronger or I was going to lay in bed, watch shows and eat. After day 1, the latter is in the lead.
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 15, 2020
Max Homa is planning on working out – or not.
With the PGA Tour on hiatus, I’m not sure if I’m gunna get super ripped or super thicc by the time we get back to work. Stay tuned
— max homa (@maxhoma23) March 13, 2020
Beef isn't starving.
The serious thing is have I got enough beer and snacks though
— Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) March 13, 2020
Neither is Jason Dufner, who also is apparently still earning that #SponsoredContent cash.
No golf on a Saturday @THEPLAYERSChamp.. no problem.
Beef and wine supplied by @palmazvineyards. Grille that baby at 225for 1hr, then turn it up for that seared in flavor at 500 for 8-10 each side @TraegerGrills #getyourwineon pic.twitter.com/4NHBFb70jD
— Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) March 14, 2020
Padraig Harrington is struggling to get used to this social distancing thing.
Hit a few wedges today at home. Really struggling to be motivated in these difficult times.Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best. #coronavirus #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/U4s8cYe4rR
— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 15, 2020
Chesson Hadley still feels the need to show us his golf tan.
Also, what do you do when they postpone the @PGATOUR season? You go swimming in the frigid Atlantic. Well, me and Hughes got all the way in, sweet Hollins realized how cold it was about knee high! pic.twitter.com/HrWa0c4kEZ
— Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) March 16, 2020