Social Buzz: What Sooner Nation is saying ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game

“Pack the Palace.” You’ve probably heard that phrase over the last month as Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables has implored Sooner Nation to show up for the 2022 Spring Game. It’s become as common as “uncommon effort,” one of Venables’ key phrases.

Venables put the challenge out to Oklahoma fans to show up earlier in the week and the word is this will be the biggest Spring Game crowd in the history of the program.

The new era of Oklahoma Sooners football is about to start off with a bang in Brent Venables’ first appearance on the Oklahoma sidelines as head coach. To say the fan base is excited about the Spring Game is an understatement. And Venables is excited to put his team on display for the incredibly passionate fan base that is Sooner Nation.

Baker giving Back

Spending time giving back to the community that helped mold him.@mealsonwheelsok @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/RctZrLwQOr — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2022

Colin Simmons, 2024 5-Star LB, No. 1 in Texas will be in attendance

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Oklahoma Sooners as the heavy favorites to land Colin Simmons out of Duncanville, Texas. Simmons is the No. 1 player in the state of Texas according to the On3 Consensus and the No. 14 player in the country.

Don't Get Carried Away by Negative Plays

No. 1 Key to enjoying the Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game. https://t.co/hgJrpNz5iY pic.twitter.com/AOKY2bcS5v — Sooners Wire (@soonerswire) April 22, 2022

It’s easy to get caught up in the things that don’t look well-executed or the play looks sloppy. This is their first time out on the field and they won’t play a meaningful game until September. Sure, there will be stuff that they need to improve on, but enjoy the good and don’t get caught up in the stuff that goes wrong.

The Palace will be Packed

Toby Rowland on @Sportstalk1400 this morning says 60,000 spring game tickets have been sold, and the athletic dept expects a large walk-up sale as well. Once the lower bowl gets filled, they are prepared to open up one of the upper decks. 👀#PackThePalace🏟 #Sooners⭕️ — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) April 22, 2022

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is going to be Electric

Ok so I called the OU ticket office and they told me that we are on track to fill all the lower deck seats. They told me we have never had that many tickets go out for a spring game before. BOOMER SOONER. — SoonerTiff (@TiffanyHacker) April 21, 2022

AD doesn't hold back

Remembering when @AdrianPeterson refused to wear a blue jersey for the Spring Game, so the EQ staff made him a crimson jersey with blue numbers. pic.twitter.com/fp0YuXLlRz — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) April 22, 2022

Father-Son Moment

Taking my 78 year old dad to the Spring Game. Our first OU game together. Excited to usher in this new era of Sooner football!!!! ❤️ #FatherAndSon #oudna #Boomer — The Oklahombre (@theoklahombre) April 22, 2022

Spring Game Logo is fire

Which is better: the white state silhouette from 2019-2022 Spring Games, or the crimson state silhouette from 2014-2017? pic.twitter.com/TJv1d8qitB — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) April 22, 2022

Looking Beautiful

Stopped by the office to get a little Spring Game prep done. See you Saturday Sooner Nation! @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/L7FDghlB0R — Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) April 21, 2022

Signees and Commits in Attendance

The Oklahoma Sooners will host a litany of recruits that they’re working to get to Norman for the future.

Included in the more than 40 high school prospects that the Sooners will host in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes are 2022 signees and 2023 commits according to Brandon Drumm of OUInsider.com (VIP).

2022 signees Gavin Sawchuk, Gentry Williams, Jayden Rowe, Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor, and Gracen Halton will be making their way to Norman for the festivities. The four members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class will also be in attendance as well; Jackson Arnold, Ashton Cozart, Joshua Bates, and Erik McCarty.

In addition to Colin Simmons visit to Norman, the Sooners will also host 2024 five-star EDGE Zina Umeozulu, 2023 four-star OL Payton Kirkland, 2023 four-star DL Derrick Leblanc, four-star EDGE Bai Jobe, four-star ATH Jacobe Johnson, four-star OL Cayden Green, and four-star DL Jordan Renaud to name a few.

It’s going to be a big-time opportunity for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners to make significant headway on the recruiting trail as they gear up for their eventual move to the SEC.

Pick your side. Red or White?

Bragging rights on the line. Which team will come away with the victory on Saturday? ⤵️🔴⚪️#PackThePalace pic.twitter.com/yK1BFlAZ6C — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 21, 2022

For this year’s Spring Game, the Oklahoma Sooners are dividing the players into Red Team and White Team. The Red Team will be coached by DeMarco Murray while the White Team will be coached by Miguel Chavis.

Bringing Back the Greats

There are many storylines right now with Oklahoma football, but one of the biggest is the alumni resurgence – It’s not hyperbolic to say that that had been missing. Mysteriously. It’s not anymore with the Spring Game this weekend. — Joey Helmer 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@joeyhelmer247) April 22, 2022

