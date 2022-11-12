What’s the social buzz for Penn State’s matchup against Maryland?

Sam Dehring
·3 min read

Penn State is back home this week against Maryland. Maryland is looking to bounce back after a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin.

The Terrapins are a talented team. Taulia Tagovailoa has improved this season. He has been a more efficient quarterback at home than he has been on the road. So, this will be a tough matchup for the Maryland quarterback heading into State College this weekend.

Despite Maryland having a .500 record in Big Ten play, this isn’t really a game that the Nittany Lions should be put on upset alert. Many experts are picking Penn State to defeat Maryland on Saturday at home. ESPN currently has the Nittany Lions with a 78.2% chance to win, while Maryland has a 21.8% chance to win.

Both teams have notable offensive lineman that have been featured in first-round mock drafts. Penn State has Olu Fashanu, while Maryland has Jaelyn Duncan. Fashanu is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury after missing last week’s game at Indiana.

This could turn out to be a more intriguing game than people think on Saturday. So, what are people saying about it? Let’s take a closer look.

Some key Maryland players to watch

Some key Penn State players to watch

Some key players coming off of impressive weeks

James Franklin back again with the hype video

Olu Fashanu continues to soar his draft stock

Fan Predictions

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

