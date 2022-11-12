What’s the social buzz for Penn State’s matchup against Maryland?

Penn State is back home this week against Maryland. Maryland is looking to bounce back after a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin.

The Terrapins are a talented team. Taulia Tagovailoa has improved this season. He has been a more efficient quarterback at home than he has been on the road. So, this will be a tough matchup for the Maryland quarterback heading into State College this weekend.

Despite Maryland having a .500 record in Big Ten play, this isn’t really a game that the Nittany Lions should be put on upset alert. Many experts are picking Penn State to defeat Maryland on Saturday at home. ESPN currently has the Nittany Lions with a 78.2% chance to win, while Maryland has a 21.8% chance to win.

Both teams have notable offensive lineman that have been featured in first-round mock drafts. Penn State has Olu Fashanu, while Maryland has Jaelyn Duncan. Fashanu is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury after missing last week’s game at Indiana.

This could turn out to be a more intriguing game than people think on Saturday. So, what are people saying about it? Let’s take a closer look.

Some key Maryland players to watch

Taulia Tagovailoa: 90.3 PFF grade against the blitz this season Second highest among all QBs🐢 pic.twitter.com/LS4h7fXhQu — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 11, 2022

Taulia Tagovailoa left Alabama to create his own legacy at Maryland, and he’s done just that Taulia discussed his present and future in football with @DougKyed in our latest PFF exclusive⬇️https://t.co/UQqdgtK2DY — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2022

Some key Penn State players to watch

Story continues

Some key players coming off of impressive weeks

Week 10 Team of the Week: Offensive Edition🔥 pic.twitter.com/WGwlomgRym — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2022

Penn State's freshman RB duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen has already rewritten the school's record book, and they still have (at least) three more games to play. Via @NittanyLionWire – https://t.co/DSop89tPz3 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 10, 2022

James Franklin back again with the hype video

Olu Fashanu continues to soar his draft stock

Phil Trautwein on Olu Fashanu and why scouts are fascinated with the left tackle prospect: "They're always looking for red flags. There's not one red flag on Olu." — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 10, 2022

Top-5 players on my updated top-50: 1. Will Anderson, Alabama

2. Jalen Carter, Georgia

3. Bryce Young, Alabama

4. Myles Murphy, Clemson

5. Olu Fashanu, Penn State Full top-50: https://t.co/1xt1YpfyIz https://t.co/SkFfTOcO49 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 10, 2022

Penn State OT Olu Fashanu this season: 🐾 299 Pass Block Snaps

🐾 Zero Sacks Allowed

🐾 84.7 Pass Block Grade pic.twitter.com/LeXE8LgbXI — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 9, 2022

Fan Predictions

Week 11 predictions: Cincinnati > East Carolina

LSU > Arkansas

Ole Miss > Alabama

UCF > Tulane

Clemson > Louisville

Penn State > Maryland

Georgia > Mississippi State

Oregon > Washington

Texas > TCU

North Carolina > Wake Forest — Noah (@PrimeNoah24) November 11, 2022

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire