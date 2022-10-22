Social buzz building for Penn State’s whiteout vs. Minnesota
Penn State is home this week to take on Minnesota in the “White Out” game. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses against key Power Five teams.
This is a topic for another time but dare I say PJ Fleck to Nebraska? What Fleck has done with the Gophers’ program has been nothing short of impressive.
Let’s get back on topic here though. The Gophers are the underdogs in this matchup, with the Nittany Lions being a top-20 team in the nation.
Penn State fell apart in the second half against Michigan, where they ended up losing 41-17.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan went down with an injury last week against Illinois. While we don’t know his status for Saturday’s game, this should still be an intriguing matchup.
So, we know what the experts are saying about this intriguing matchup. But, what are the fans, analysts and coaches saying? Let’s take a look.
Some key Penn State players heading into this matchup
Fan Predictions
My Week 8 Big Ten Predictions
2 Ohio State 47, Iowa 10
Rutgers 21, Indiana 16
Purdue 34, Wisconsin 20
Maryland 38, Northwestern 13
16 Penn State 24, Minnesota 20
BYE 70, Michigan State 0
— #4 MichSportsNow (@MichSportsNow) October 21, 2022
Weekend Trufecta: All Upsets
Minnesota Gophers on the road beats Penn State
Texas on the road beats Oklahoma State
LSU at home beats Ole' Miss
— Michael Weathers (@coachmweathers) October 21, 2022
Enemy Territory
Some key Minnesota players heading into this matchup
John Michael Schmitz and Mohamed Ibrahim have been recognized on midseason All-American lists for their work through the first six games.
Here's what a former Nittany Lion has to say
