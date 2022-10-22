Social buzz building for Penn State’s whiteout vs. Minnesota

Penn State is home this week to take on Minnesota in the “White Out” game. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses against key Power Five teams.

This is a topic for another time but dare I say PJ Fleck to Nebraska? What Fleck has done with the Gophers’ program has been nothing short of impressive.

Let’s get back on topic here though. The Gophers are the underdogs in this matchup, with the Nittany Lions being a top-20 team in the nation.

Penn State fell apart in the second half against Michigan, where they ended up losing 41-17.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan went down with an injury last week against Illinois. While we don’t know his status for Saturday’s game, this should still be an intriguing matchup.

So, we know what the experts are saying about this intriguing matchup. But, what are the fans, analysts and coaches saying? Let’s take a look.

Get ready for "White Out"

there's truly nothing like it ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/moEby2B3t3 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 21, 2022

Some key Penn State players heading into this matchup

The Penn State OL has been named to the @JoeMooreAward Midseason Honor Roll 💪 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/kOMZgLsNVW — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 21, 2022

Fan Predictions

My Week 8 Big Ten Predictions 2 Ohio State 47, Iowa 10

Rutgers 21, Indiana 16

Purdue 34, Wisconsin 20

Maryland 38, Northwestern 13

16 Penn State 24, Minnesota 20

BYE 70, Michigan State 0 — #4 MichSportsNow (@MichSportsNow) October 21, 2022

Weekend Trufecta: All Upsets

Minnesota Gophers on the road beats Penn State

Texas on the road beats Oklahoma State

LSU at home beats Ole' Miss — Michael Weathers (@coachmweathers) October 21, 2022

Enemy Territory

Away we go to State College. Thanks for the 🛫 @SunCountryAir pic.twitter.com/57RrMEckkm — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 21, 2022

Some key Minnesota players heading into this matchup

John Michael Schmitz and Mohamed Ibrahim have been recognized on midseason All-American lists for their work through the first six games. PFF: https://t.co/0k15lrvNv5

CBS: https://t.co/evd2Aj2aR1

ESPN: https://t.co/94kc8EUERN pic.twitter.com/kImLOvJDLW — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 19, 2022

Here's what a former Nittany Lion has to say

Penn State, getting hyped for White Out?⚪️📣 Take and submit a photo showing why you are the biggest @PennStateFball fan. Enter for a chance to win $10k 💸, a pair of 2023 PSU football tickets 🎫, a year's supply of @halls Minis and more! https://t.co/gHgPNjn6Vy #WeAre pic.twitter.com/4u1pG43iaL — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) October 19, 2022

