Social buzz building for Penn State’s whiteout vs. Minnesota

Sam Dehring
·3 min read

Penn State is home this week to take on Minnesota in the “White Out” game. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses against key Power Five teams.

This is a topic for another time but dare I say PJ Fleck to Nebraska? What Fleck has done with the Gophers’ program has been nothing short of impressive.

Let’s get back on topic here though. The Gophers are the underdogs in this matchup, with the Nittany Lions being a top-20 team in the nation.

Penn State fell apart in the second half against Michigan, where they ended up losing 41-17.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan went down with an injury last week against Illinois. While we don’t know his status for Saturday’s game, this should still be an intriguing matchup.

So, we know what the experts are saying about this intriguing matchup. But, what are the fans, analysts and coaches saying? Let’s take a look.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

