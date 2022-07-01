All the social best media reactions and information from the craziest day in Pac-12 history

The headline says “the craziest day in Pac-12 history,” but let’s call this what it really is — the beginning of the end for the conference as a whole.

On Thursday morning, it was reported that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were planning to leave the Pac-12 conference and join the Big Ten conference, starting in 2024. What followed, of course, was a slew of questions.

Why would the Trojans and Bruins do this? Where does that leave teams like the Oregon Ducks or Washington Huskies? What about the middling teams in the Pac-12 like Oregon State and Colorado? Ultimately, will the Pac-12 even survive?

We don’t have a lot of those answers, but it’s been an information overload on Twitter throughout the day. We’ve done our best to gather the pertinent information you need, as well as some of the best and funniest reactions as well. Here’s what you need to know:

The Tweet That Started it All

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

In This Economy?

It’s a good thing gas prices aren’t that high right now. Oh wait https://t.co/uhMSktwjRH — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) June 30, 2022

Follow the Leader

I wouldn’t be shocked if Oregon and Washington get added eventually. https://t.co/uYsQYOWsc9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 30, 2022

Oregon's Next Move

Oregon must make every effort to join the Big Ten. Bring whoever it takes; Washington, Arizona. This is survival of the fittest. Staying in a LA-less Pac-10 as the only football program that matters is not an option. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) June 30, 2022

Our Take on Things

If USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, what do the Ducks do? They have to leave the Pac-12, right? https://t.co/TkE1W2fden — Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) June 30, 2022

End of the Pac-12?

Beginning of Super-Conference Era?

This is the last helicopter out of Saigon syndrome. B10 and SEC will be making $80 million per school, at least $30 million more than the next conference. I'd check the leanings of Clemson, Florida State and Miami right now. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2022

The Big Ten/Pac-12 Alliance

What happens now to the Alliance? Big Ten source: "Well, it probably ceases to exist now." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

The Future of College Football

Just got off the phone with someone who believes this eventually leads to two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

Potential Reasoning for Departure

Does anyone believe a Pac-10 champion with 5 of its conference wins over Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, Colorado and Arizona would be deserving of a CFP berth? And this league is demanding an auto bid no less?

In what world are Sankey and Warren listening to that. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) June 30, 2022

Oregon Responds

University of Oregon spokeswoman's response to request for comment from UO president Michael Schill regarding UCLA & USC's reported move to Big Ten and if he has been in touch with Kevin Warren or anyone else at B1G for Oregon to do the same:

"Nothing to add at this point." — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) June 30, 2022

Making Fun of Oregon State

How it Impacts Other Teams

Source on Notre Dame: "It's really unsustainable to be an independent now." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2022

Making Fun of Washington

You can't tell me UW wasn't aware of this. You don't load up on Mountain West talent if you're not headed to that league. Chess, not checkers. — Joel Gunderson (@jgundy85) June 30, 2022

New and Improved Platypus Cup

Counterpoont: If Oregon goes to the Big 10 too, is the trophy for the newly founded Oregon/Rutgers rivalry a gas pump? — I Puke Oregon Grellow (@ipukegrellow) June 30, 2022

How We Got Here

Also a contributing factor for the Pac-12's decline: The Pac-12 https://t.co/65Ay6TGjCU — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) June 30, 2022

Done Deal

Sources: USC and UCLA have been notified that their application to join the Big Ten has been accepted. The schools will begin play in 2024. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2022

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

Who's Next?

Several schools – most of them from the Pac-12 – have contacted the Big Ten about joining the conference, sources tells @SINow. The Big Ten, as they did USC and UCLA, will review and study potential options, but nothing is expected soon/imminent. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 30, 2022

Making Fun of the Pac-12

If you’re wondering how we got here, Big Ten Network is running live coverage of this news while Pac-12 Networks shows volleyball replays. https://t.co/XOX2XStF96 — Dan Greenspan (@DanGreenspan) June 30, 2022

The Sad Truth

The Pac-12 is dead. Oregon and Washington will land somewhere nice. Maybe Stanford. Utah, Colorado, ASU, and Arizona feel like fits for whatever the Big 12 is by 2024. Washington State, Oregon State, Cal, good luck fellas. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) June 30, 2022

The Pac-12's Response

