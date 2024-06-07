Socceroos coach blasts 'dangerous and unacceptable' Bangladesh pitch

Australia coach Graham Arnold slammed the pitch in Bangladesh as "dangerous and unacceptable" (MUNIR UZ ZAMAN)

Australia coach Graham Arnold has lashed out at the "dangerous and unacceptable" pitch in Bangladesh for their football World Cup qualifier, saying he was stressed all match about potential injuries.

The unbeaten Socceroos posted their fifth consecutive clean sheet in winning 2-0 at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Thursday evening.

But the conditions were poor with the ground patchy and waterlogged.

"The pitch? Terrible. It's unacceptable," Arnold said after the Group I clash.

"Because we talk about player welfare. And you're putting players on a field that players can get injured.

"And it's no shock to me that five or six players from Bangladesh went down with cramping, having cramps in calf muscles and hamstrings because that field is not good. I'm being honest... the field was dangerous.

"Some of the tackles, potential injuries was stressing me out last night."

Australia, who had already booked their spot in the third round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, scored in each half.

Ajdin Hrustic opened their account in the 29th minute with a deflected long-range effort before Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi headed home in the second half.

Yengi was also scathing about the pitch.

"The grass is too long, there's too much water, it's too muddy, it's patchy, the ball holds up, it's a really soft surface," he said.

"So when we're running for the ball, when both teams are contesting for the ball, it's easy to slip and accidentally tackle someone, which you saw plenty of times out there.

"So the surface is dangerous, not (just) for us, but for everyone and it's difficult to play on."

Australia are in action again on Tuesday in Perth against Palestine, who booked their place in the third round for the first time ever with a goalless draw against Lebanon in Doha.

