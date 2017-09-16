|MCI
|27'
|Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
|MCI
|31'
|Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 2. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
|MCI
|37'
|Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero with a through ball.
|MCI
|63'
|Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 4. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Silva with a cross following a corner.
|MCI
|81'
|Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 5. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
|MCI
|89'
|Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 6. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.