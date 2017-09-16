Regular Season
Stadium: Vicarage Road
Attendance: 20,305
    0
    • S. Agüero 27', 31', 81'
    • Gabriel Jesus 37'
    • N. Otamendi 63'
    • R. Sterling 89'(pen.)
    6
    Finished

    Lineups

    1
    H. Gomes
    2
    D. Janmaat
    6
    A. Mariappa
    27
    C. Kabasele
    25
    J. Holebas
    16
    A. Doucouré
    14
    N. Chalobah
    28
    A. Carrillo
    8
    T. Cleverley
    11
    Richarlison
    18
    A. Gray
    4-2-3-1
    31
    Ederson
    2
    K. Walker
    5
    J. Stones
    30
    N. Otamendi
    22
    B. Mendy
    25
    Fernandinho
    17
    K. De Bruyne
    21
    D. Silva
    7
    R. Sterling
    33
    Gabriel Jesus
    10
    S. Agüero
    3x
    4-1-3-2

    Scoring Summary

    MCI27'Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
    MCI31'Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 2. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
    MCI37'Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero with a through ball.
    MCI63'Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 4. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Silva with a cross following a corner.
    MCI81'Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 5. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
    MCI89'Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 6. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

    Watford

    GoalkeepersGGCSAV
    1 H. Gomes
    		064
    ForwardsGGASHOFCFS
    18 A. Gray
    74'    		00000
    MidfieldersGGASHOFCFS
    28 A. Carrillo
    		00101
    16 A. Doucouré
    		00120
    11 Richarlison
    		00213
    14 N. Chalobah
    70'    		00100
    8 T. Cleverley
    64'    		00030
    DefendersGGASHOFCFS
    2 D. Janmaat
    		00000
    25 J. Holebas
    		00011
    6 A. Mariappa
    		00000
    27 C. Kabasele
    		00010
    SubstitutesGGASHOFCFS
    37 R. Pereyra
    64'(T. Cleverley)    		00000
    29 E. Capoue
    70'(N. Chalobah)    		00100
    9 T. Deeney
    74'(A. Gray)    		00001
    22 M. Zeegelaar
    		00000
    12 M. Wagué
    		00000
    10 Isaac Success
    		00000
    30 O. Karnezis
    		000--

    Manchester City

    GoalkeepersGGCSAV
    31 Ederson
    		001
    ForwardsGGASHOFCFS
    10 S. Agüero
    27',
    31',
    81'
    		31700
    33 Gabriel Jesus
    65'
    37'
    		10100
    MidfieldersGGASHOFCFS
    25 Fernandinho
    		00201
    7 R. Sterling
    89'
    		10322
    21 D. Silva
    78'    		02101
    17 K. De Bruyne
    66'    		01302
    DefendersGGASHOFCFS
    2 K. Walker
    		01030
    22 B. Mendy
    		00100
    5 J. Stones
    		00011
    30 N. Otamendi
    63'
    		10100
    SubstitutesGGASHOFCFS
    20 Bernardo Silva
    65'(Gabriel Jesus)    		00000
    8 I. Gündogan
    66'(K. De Bruyne)    		00000
    19 Leroy Sané
    78'(D. Silva)    		00101
    15 E. Mangala
    		00000
    3 Danilo
    		00000
    18 F. Delph
    		00000
    1 C. Bravo
    		000--