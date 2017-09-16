MCI 27' Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 1. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.

MCI 31' Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 2. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.

MCI 37' Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero with a through ball.

MCI 63' Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 4. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Silva with a cross following a corner.

MCI 81' Goal! Watford 0, Manchester City 5. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.