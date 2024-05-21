Soccer: Wade, McCullough part of North Texas State Cup winning team

May 21—DALLAS — Two Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer standouts were apart of the FC Dallas ETX 07G Premier team that won the North Texas State Cup Championship (17U girls) Sunday in Dallas.

Lauren Wade, who will be a junior in the fall and incoming senior Jewel McCullough are members of the elite travel team that is based in Tyler.

Wade won District 16-4A Most Valuable Player honors earlier this year, and McCullough was named to the All-16-4A first team.

It is believed that this is the first time an East Texas squad has won the prestigious North Texas State Cup Championship in the girls 17U division.

FC Dallas ETX 07G Premier has had a busy season and has garnered a berth in the United States Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championship, which is scheduled to take place next month in Tampa.

The team, who is coached by Jeremey Bernard, qualified by winning both the Frontier Conference League and the state cup.

Team members attend a wide array of schools including Bullard, Brook Hill, Tyler Legacy, Whitehouse, Athens Grace Community, Hallsville, White Oak and Cross Roads.

One player on the team recently signed with nationally-ranked Tyler Junior College.