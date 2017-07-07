Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, July 6
Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1
Wednesday, July 5
Houston Dynamo 3 Montreal Impact 1
New England Revolution 2 New York Red Bulls 3
Orlando City SC 1 Toronto FC 3
Portland Timbers 2 Chicago Fire 2
Vancouver Whitecaps 3 New York City FC 2
Tuesday, July 4
Atlanta United FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2
Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3
FC Dallas 4 DC United 2
LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 6
Minnesota United FC 0 Columbus Crew 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Chicago Fire 19 11 5 3 37 19 38
2 Toronto FC 19 11 5 3 34 19 38
3 New York City FC 19 10 3 6 36 24 33
4 Atlanta United FC 19 9 3 7 39 27 30
5 Orlando City SC 20 8 5 7 22 29 29
6 Columbus Crew 20 9 1 10 30 32 28
7 New York Red Bulls 18 8 2 8 20 25 26
8 Philadelphia Union 18 6 5 7 25 21 23
9 Montreal Impact 17 5 6 6 27 29 21
10 New England Revolution 19 5 5 9 29 31 20
11 DC United 19 5 3 11 14 31 18
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 20 8 8 4 24 14 32
2 FC Dallas 18 8 7 3 30 18 31
3 Houston Dynamo 19 8 4 7 34 29 28
4 Portland Timbers 20 7 6 7 34 31 27
5 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 5 7 22 26 26
6 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 7 3 7 24 27 24
7 Seattle Sounders 19 6 6 7 25 28 24
8 LA Galaxy 18 6 4 8 28 32 22
9 Real Salt Lake 20 6 2 12 23 40 20
10 Colorado Rapids 18 6 1 11 19 27 19
11 Minnesota United FC 19 5 3 11 25 42 18
