Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Thursday

Thursday, July 6

Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1

Wednesday, July 5

Houston Dynamo 3 Montreal Impact 1

New England Revolution 2 New York Red Bulls 3

Orlando City SC 1 Toronto FC 3

Portland Timbers 2 Chicago Fire 2

Vancouver Whitecaps 3 New York City FC 2

Tuesday, July 4

Atlanta United FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2

Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3

FC Dallas 4 DC United 2

LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 6

Minnesota United FC 0 Columbus Crew 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Chicago Fire 19 11 5 3 37 19 38

2 Toronto FC 19 11 5 3 34 19 38

3 New York City FC 19 10 3 6 36 24 33

4 Atlanta United FC 19 9 3 7 39 27 30

5 Orlando City SC 20 8 5 7 22 29 29

6 Columbus Crew 20 9 1 10 30 32 28

7 New York Red Bulls 18 8 2 8 20 25 26

8 Philadelphia Union 18 6 5 7 25 21 23

9 Montreal Impact 17 5 6 6 27 29 21

10 New England Revolution 19 5 5 9 29 31 20

11 DC United 19 5 3 11 14 31 18

Western Conference

1 Sporting Kansas City 20 8 8 4 24 14 32

2 FC Dallas 18 8 7 3 30 18 31

3 Houston Dynamo 19 8 4 7 34 29 28

4 Portland Timbers 20 7 6 7 34 31 27

5 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 5 7 22 26 26

6 Vancouver Whitecaps 17 7 3 7 24 27 24

7 Seattle Sounders 19 6 6 7 25 28 24

8 LA Galaxy 18 6 4 8 28 32 22

9 Real Salt Lake 20 6 2 12 23 40 20

10 Colorado Rapids 18 6 1 11 19 27 19

11 Minnesota United FC 19 5 3 11 25 42 18