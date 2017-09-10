Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 10
Atlanta United FC 3 FC Dallas 0
Columbus Crew 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
Saturday, September 9
DC United 1 Orlando City SC 2
Houston Dynamo 0 Colorado Rapids 1
Minnesota United FC 1 Philadelphia Union 1
New England Revolution 1 Montreal Impact 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Real Salt Lake 2
Chicago Fire 1 New York Red Bulls 1
New York City FC 0 Portland Timbers 1
Toronto FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 28 17 8 3 59 26 59
2 New York City FC 28 15 5 8 49 36 50
3 Chicago Fire 28 13 6 9 49 37 45
4 Columbus Crew 29 13 4 12 43 43 43
5 New York Red Bulls 27 12 5 10 41 36 41
6 Atlanta United FC 25 11 6 8 47 32 39
7 Montreal Impact 27 10 6 11 42 43 36
8 New England Revolution 27 10 5 12 44 41 35
9 Orlando City SC 28 9 7 12 29 44 34
10 Philadelphia Union 28 8 8 12 37 39 32
11 DC United 28 8 4 16 23 46 28
Western Conference
1 Portland Timbers 29 12 8 9 49 45 44
2 Seattle Sounders 27 11 9 7 41 34 42
3 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 12 5 9 40 37 41
4 Sporting Kansas City 27 10 11 6 32 21 41
5 Houston Dynamo 27 10 8 9 46 38 38
6 FC Dallas 27 9 10 8 39 38 37
7 San Jose Earthquakes 28 10 6 12 31 48 36
8 Real Salt Lake 29 10 5 14 42 51 35
9 LA Galaxy 26 7 5 14 35 47 26
10 Minnesota United FC 26 7 5 14 33 53 26
11 Colorado Rapids 27 7 4 16 25 41 25
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 11
Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy (0100)
198