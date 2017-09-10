Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, September 10

Atlanta United FC 3 FC Dallas 0

Columbus Crew 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, September 9

DC United 1 Orlando City SC 2

Houston Dynamo 0 Colorado Rapids 1

Minnesota United FC 1 Philadelphia Union 1

New England Revolution 1 Montreal Impact 0

Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Real Salt Lake 2

Chicago Fire 1 New York Red Bulls 1

New York City FC 0 Portland Timbers 1

Toronto FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Toronto FC 28 17 8 3 59 26 59

2 New York City FC 28 15 5 8 49 36 50

3 Chicago Fire 28 13 6 9 49 37 45

4 Columbus Crew 29 13 4 12 43 43 43

5 New York Red Bulls 27 12 5 10 41 36 41

6 Atlanta United FC 25 11 6 8 47 32 39

7 Montreal Impact 27 10 6 11 42 43 36

8 New England Revolution 27 10 5 12 44 41 35

9 Orlando City SC 28 9 7 12 29 44 34

10 Philadelphia Union 28 8 8 12 37 39 32

11 DC United 28 8 4 16 23 46 28

Western Conference

1 Portland Timbers 29 12 8 9 49 45 44

2 Seattle Sounders 27 11 9 7 41 34 42

3 Vancouver Whitecaps 26 12 5 9 40 37 41

4 Sporting Kansas City 27 10 11 6 32 21 41

5 Houston Dynamo 27 10 8 9 46 38 38

6 FC Dallas 27 9 10 8 39 38 37

7 San Jose Earthquakes 28 10 6 12 31 48 36

8 Real Salt Lake 29 10 5 14 42 51 35

9 LA Galaxy 26 7 5 14 35 47 26

10 Minnesota United FC 26 7 5 14 33 53 26

11 Colorado Rapids 27 7 4 16 25 41 25

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, September 11

Seattle Sounders v LA Galaxy (0100)