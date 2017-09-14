Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, September 13

Atlanta United FC 7 New England Revolution 0

Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Minnesota United FC 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Toronto FC 28 17 8 3 59 26 59

2 New York City FC 28 15 5 8 49 36 50

3 Chicago Fire 28 13 6 9 49 37 45

4 Columbus Crew 29 13 4 12 43 43 43

5 Atlanta United FC 26 12 6 8 54 32 42

6 New York Red Bulls 27 12 5 10 41 36 41

7 Montreal Impact 27 10 6 11 42 43 36

8 New England Revolution 28 10 5 13 44 48 35

9 Orlando City SC 28 9 7 12 29 44 34

10 Philadelphia Union 28 8 8 12 37 39 32

11 DC United 28 8 4 16 23 46 28

Western Conference

1 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 13 5 9 43 37 44

2 Portland Timbers 29 12 8 9 49 45 44

3 Seattle Sounders 28 11 10 7 42 35 43

4 Sporting Kansas City 27 10 11 6 32 21 41

5 Houston Dynamo 27 10 8 9 46 38 38

6 FC Dallas 27 9 10 8 39 38 37

7 San Jose Earthquakes 28 10 6 12 31 48 36

8 Real Salt Lake 29 10 5 14 42 51 35

9 LA Galaxy 27 7 6 14 36 48 27

10 Minnesota United FC 27 7 5 15 33 56 26

11 Colorado Rapids 27 7 4 16 25 41 25

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, September 16

Atlanta United FC v Orlando City SC (1955)

Vancouver Whitecaps v Columbus Crew (2300)

Montreal Impact v Minnesota United FC (2330)

Sunday, September 17

FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (0000)

Chicago Fire v DC United (0030)

Sporting Kansas City v New England Revolution (0030)

Colorado Rapids v New York City FC (0100)

Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (0130)

LA Galaxy v Toronto FC (0230)

San Jose Earthquakes v Houston Dynamo (0230)

New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union (1700)