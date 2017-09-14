Soccer-US championship results and standings

Sept 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 13
Atlanta United FC 7 New England Revolution 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 3 Minnesota United FC 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Toronto FC 28 17 8 3 59 26 59
2 New York City FC 28 15 5 8 49 36 50
3 Chicago Fire 28 13 6 9 49 37 45
4 Columbus Crew 29 13 4 12 43 43 43
5 Atlanta United FC 26 12 6 8 54 32 42
6 New York Red Bulls 27 12 5 10 41 36 41
7 Montreal Impact 27 10 6 11 42 43 36
8 New England Revolution 28 10 5 13 44 48 35
9 Orlando City SC 28 9 7 12 29 44 34
10 Philadelphia Union 28 8 8 12 37 39 32
11 DC United 28 8 4 16 23 46 28
Western Conference
1 Vancouver Whitecaps 27 13 5 9 43 37 44
2 Portland Timbers 29 12 8 9 49 45 44
3 Seattle Sounders 28 11 10 7 42 35 43
4 Sporting Kansas City 27 10 11 6 32 21 41
5 Houston Dynamo 27 10 8 9 46 38 38
6 FC Dallas 27 9 10 8 39 38 37
7 San Jose Earthquakes 28 10 6 12 31 48 36
8 Real Salt Lake 29 10 5 14 42 51 35
9 LA Galaxy 27 7 6 14 36 48 27
10 Minnesota United FC 27 7 5 15 33 56 26
11 Colorado Rapids 27 7 4 16 25 41 25
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 16
Atlanta United FC v Orlando City SC (1955)
Vancouver Whitecaps v Columbus Crew (2300)
Montreal Impact v Minnesota United FC (2330)
Sunday, September 17
FC Dallas v Seattle Sounders (0000)
Chicago Fire v DC United (0030)
Sporting Kansas City v New England Revolution (0030)
Colorado Rapids v New York City FC (0100)
Real Salt Lake v Portland Timbers (0130)
LA Galaxy v Toronto FC (0230)
San Jose Earthquakes v Houston Dynamo (0230)
New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union (1700)
4.7k