Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 2
Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0
Saturday, July 1
Chicago Fire 4 Vancouver Whitecaps 0
Colorado Rapids 3 Houston Dynamo 1
Columbus Crew 0 Atlanta United FC 2
FC Dallas 3 Toronto FC 1
Montreal Impact 2 DC United 0
San Jose Earthquakes 2 LA Galaxy 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Portland Timbers 1
Friday, June 30
Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City SC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Eastern Conference
1 Chicago Fire 18 11 4 3 35 17 37
2 Toronto FC 18 10 5 3 31 18 35
3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33
4 Orlando City SC 19 8 5 6 21 26 29
5 Atlanta United FC 18 8 3 7 35 25 27
6 Columbus Crew 19 8 1 10 29 32 25
7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23
8 Philadelphia Union 17 6 4 7 24 20 22
9 Montreal Impact 16 5 6 5 26 26 21
10 New England Revolution 18 5 5 8 27 28 20
11 DC United 18 5 3 10 12 27 18
Western Conference
1 Sporting Kansas City 19 8 7 4 23 13 31
2 FC Dallas 17 7 7 3 26 16 28
3 Portland Timbers 19 7 5 7 32 29 26
4 San Jose Earthquakes 18 7 5 6 20 22 26
5 Houston Dynamo 18 7 4 7 31 28 25
6 LA Galaxy 17 6 4 7 26 26 22
7 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 21 25 21
8 Seattle Sounders 18 5 6 7 22 27 21
9 Colorado Rapids 17 6 1 10 18 24 19
10 Minnesota United FC 18 5 3 10 25 41 18
11 Real Salt Lake 19 5 2 12 17 38 17
553