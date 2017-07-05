Soccer-US championship results and standings

July 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Tuesday

Tuesday, July 4

Atlanta United FC 4 San Jose Earthquakes 2

Colorado Rapids 1 Seattle Sounders 3

FC Dallas 4 DC United 2

LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 6

Minnesota United FC 0 Columbus Crew 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Eastern Conference

1 Chicago Fire 18 11 4 3 35 17 37

2 Toronto FC 18 10 5 3 31 18 35

3 New York City FC 18 10 3 5 34 21 33

4 Atlanta United FC 19 9 3 7 39 27 30

5 Orlando City SC 19 8 5 6 21 26 29

6 Columbus Crew 20 9 1 10 30 32 28

7 New York Red Bulls 17 7 2 8 17 23 23

8 Philadelphia Union 17 6 4 7 24 20 22

9 Montreal Impact 16 5 6 5 26 26 21

10 New England Revolution 18 5 5 8 27 28 20

11 DC United 19 5 3 11 14 31 18

Western Conference

1 FC Dallas 18 8 7 3 30 18 31

2 Sporting Kansas City 19 8 7 4 23 13 31

3 Portland Timbers 19 7 5 7 32 29 26

4 San Jose Earthquakes 19 7 5 7 22 26 26

5 Houston Dynamo 18 7 4 7 31 28 25

6 Seattle Sounders 19 6 6 7 25 28 24

7 LA Galaxy 18 6 4 8 28 32 22

8 Vancouver Whitecaps 16 6 3 7 21 25 21

9 Real Salt Lake 20 6 2 12 23 40 20

10 Colorado Rapids 18 6 1 11 19 27 19

11 Minnesota United FC 19 5 3 11 25 42 18

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, July 5

New England Revolution v New York Red Bulls (2330)

Orlando City SC v Toronto FC (2330)

Thursday, July 6

Houston Dynamo v Montreal Impact (0030)

Vancouver Whitecaps v New York City FC (0200)

Portland Timbers v Chicago Fire (0230)

Friday, July 7

Sporting Kansas City v Philadelphia Union (0030)