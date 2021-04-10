Soccer: Ten-man Leeds snatch last-gasp win at Man City

By Peter Hall

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal.

Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

The depleted visitors then defended en masse, with City struggling to break through, but Ferran Torres broke their resistance in the 76th, levelling the score with a fine finish.

The drama was not over however. As City threw everything at Leeds in search of a winner, the visitors broke at pace, with Dallas racing through to grab a sensational win for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the 91st minute.

The result means City's six-game winning streak in all competitions has ended as they remain 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United having played two more games, while Leeds move up to ninth.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

