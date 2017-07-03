Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday

Monday, July 3

Haecken 2 Hammarby 0

Djurgarden 4 Kalmar 1

Sunday, July 2

AIK Stockholm 2 Ostersunds FK 2

Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Gothenburg 2

Orebro 4 IFK Norrkoping 2

Saturday, July 1

GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2

Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1

Malmo 3 AFC Eskilstuna 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 12 30

-------------------------

2 IFK Norrkoping 14 8 3 3 23 16 27

3 IK Sirius 13 6 4 3 20 12 22

-------------------------

4 OEstersunds FK 13 6 4 3 21 16 22

-------------------------

5 AIK Stockholm 13 6 4 3 13 9 22

6 Djurgarden 13 6 3 4 24 15 21

7 Haecken 13 5 5 3 14 9 20

8 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19

9 Hammarby 13 4 6 3 19 15 18

10 Orebro 13 5 3 5 14 19 18

11 IFK Gothenburg 12 4 5 3 16 12 17

12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3 5 5 14 20 14

13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11

-------------------------

14 Kalmar 13 2 2 9 10 25 8

-------------------------

15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7

16 AFC Eskilstuna 13 0 4 9 11 28 4

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation