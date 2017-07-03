Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 3
Haecken 2 Hammarby 0
Djurgarden 4 Kalmar 1
Sunday, July 2
AIK Stockholm 2 Ostersunds FK 2
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Gothenburg 2
Orebro 4 IFK Norrkoping 2
Saturday, July 1
GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2
Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
Malmo 3 AFC Eskilstuna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 12 30
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 14 8 3 3 23 16 27
3 IK Sirius 13 6 4 3 20 12 22
-------------------------
4 OEstersunds FK 13 6 4 3 21 16 22
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 13 6 4 3 13 9 22
6 Djurgarden 13 6 3 4 24 15 21
7 Haecken 13 5 5 3 14 9 20
8 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19
9 Hammarby 13 4 6 3 19 15 18
10 Orebro 13 5 3 5 14 19 18
11 IFK Gothenburg 12 4 5 3 16 12 17
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3 5 5 14 20 14
13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11
-------------------------
14 Kalmar 13 2 2 9 10 25 8
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7
16 AFC Eskilstuna 13 0 4 9 11 28 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
