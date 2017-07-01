Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 1
GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2
Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
Malmo 3 AFC Eskilstuna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 12 30
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 13 8 3 2 21 12 27
3 IK Sirius 13 6 4 3 20 12 22
-------------------------
4 OEstersunds FK 12 6 3 3 19 14 21
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 12 6 3 3 11 7 21
6 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19
7 Djurgarden 12 5 3 4 20 14 18
8 Hammarby 12 4 6 2 19 13 18
9 Haecken 12 4 5 3 12 9 17
10 Orebro 12 4 3 5 10 17 15
11 IFK Gothenburg 11 3 5 3 14 12 14
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 12 3 5 4 14 18 14
13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11
-------------------------
14 Kalmar 12 2 2 8 9 21 8
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7
16 AFC Eskilstuna 13 0 4 9 11 28 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 2
Jonkopings Sodra IF v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
AIK Stockholm v Ostersunds FK (1530)
Orebro v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Monday, July 3
Haecken v Hammarby (1700)
Djurgarden v Kalmar (1700)
