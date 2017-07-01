Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday

Saturday, July 1

GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2

Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1

Malmo 3 AFC Eskilstuna 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 12 30

-------------------------

2 IFK Norrkoping 13 8 3 2 21 12 27

3 IK Sirius 13 6 4 3 20 12 22

-------------------------

4 OEstersunds FK 12 6 3 3 19 14 21

-------------------------

5 AIK Stockholm 12 6 3 3 11 7 21

6 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19

7 Djurgarden 12 5 3 4 20 14 18

8 Hammarby 12 4 6 2 19 13 18

9 Haecken 12 4 5 3 12 9 17

10 Orebro 12 4 3 5 10 17 15

11 IFK Gothenburg 11 3 5 3 14 12 14

12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 12 3 5 4 14 18 14

13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11

-------------------------

14 Kalmar 12 2 2 8 9 21 8

-------------------------

15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7

16 AFC Eskilstuna 13 0 4 9 11 28 4

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

14: Relegation play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, July 2

Jonkopings Sodra IF v IFK Gothenburg (1300)

AIK Stockholm v Ostersunds FK (1530)

Orebro v IFK Norrkoping (1530)

Monday, July 3

Haecken v Hammarby (1700)

Djurgarden v Kalmar (1700)