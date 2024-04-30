SOCCER: Staying home, Fewell signs with Science & Arts

Apr. 29—Blayden Fewell is staying home.

The accomplished Chickasha senior has made an impact on the Chickasha soccer program, leading to an opportunity to play at the next level. And Fewell will stay home after signing to play soccer at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.

"Competing at the next level means everything to me," Fewell said. "I'm extremely blessed and super excited to go and compete."

Staying home

By signing with Science & Arts, Fewell has joined a pipeline of Chickasha athletes to sign with their hometown college. That pipeline includes several soccer players and some of Fewell's good friends from his time with the Fightin' Chicks.

Fewell is looking forward to playing with his friends again.

"Two of my good friends, Zane Zhidov and Quentin Mantooth, both play there," he said. "It is awesome that I've gotten the opportunity to not only play at the next level but to be reacquainted on the field with my friends."

Along with getting to play with his friends, there is a special feeling knowing that Fewell's hometown school was interested in him joining what has been a successful program under head coach Jimmy Hampton. He will look to help add to that success once his Chickasha career ends.

"The fact that I get to continue to play in the town I have grown up in is astounding," Fewell said. "Not very many people get to do what I am going to do. I'm extremely blessed and extremely grateful for this opportunity.

"There is no place I would rather be."

Chickasha culture

Fewell has loved competing for a Chickasha program that has seen its fair share of success, especially over the past few years. The Fightin' Chicks advanced to the Class 4A state championship in 2022.

"I've only been surrounded by coaches and players that will push me and each other towards our full potential," Fewell said. "I also feel as if we have a culture like no other due to our experience, leadership, amazing coaching and hard work."

Fulfilling a dream

Fewell has been playing soccer since he was little and competed in the Chickasha Youth Soccer Association. His family thought he would like the sport, and the decision paid off by culminating in the opportunity and a celebration in front of his supporters.

"Having a signing day in front of my friends, family and coaches means a lot," Fewell said. "Not only am I celebrating what I have accomplished, but we are also celebrating what they have created. Without my circle of friends, family and coaches, I wouldn't be in the position I am now."