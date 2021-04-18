Soccer-Statement from breakaway Super League clubs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON England, April 18 (Reuters) - The 12 clubs planning a breakaway European Super League issued the following joint statement on Sunday:

Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs have today come together to announce they have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atletico de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.

Going forward, the founding clubs look forward to holding discussions with UEFA and FIFA to work together in partnership to deliver the best outcomes for the new league and for football as a whole. The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model. Further, for a number of years, the founding clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis. The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are required to enhance value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid.

In recent months extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions. The founding clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid.

Competition Format

• 20 participating clubs with 15 founding clubs and a qualifying mechanism for a further five teams to qualify annually based on achievements in the prior season.

• Midweek fixtures with all participating clubs continuing to compete in their respective national leagues, preserving the traditional domestic match calendar which remains at the heart of the club game.

• An August start with clubs participating in two groups of 10, playing home and away fixtures, with the top three in each group automatically qualifying for the quarter-finals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions. A two-leg knockout format will be used to reach the final at the end of May, which will be staged as a single fixture at a neutral venue.

• As soon as practicable after the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the women’s game.

The new annual tournament will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment to uncapped solidarity payments which will grow in line with league revenues. These solidarity payments will be substantially higher than those generated by the current European competition and are expected to be in excess of 10 billion euros during the course of the initial commitment period of the clubs.

In addition, the competition will be built on a sustainable financial foundation with all founding clubs signing up to a spending framework. In exchange for their commitment, founding clubs will receive an amount of €3.5 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Florentino Pérez, President Real Madrid CF and the first chairman of the Super League said: “We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires.”

Backing the new European league, Andrea Agnelli, chairman of Juventus and vice chairman of the Super League said: “Our 12 founder clubs represent billions of fans across the globe and 99 European trophies.

"We have come together at this critical moment, enabling European competition to be transformed, putting the game we love on a sustainable footing for the long-term future, substantially increasing solidarity, and giving fans and amateur players a regular flow of headline fixtures that will feed their passion for the game while providing them with engaging role models.”

Joel Glazer, co-chairman of Manchester United and vice-chairman of the Super League said: “By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.” (Reporting by Pete Hall, editing by Mitch Phillips and Pritha Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • Andrew Wiggins with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 04/17/2021

  • Blue Jays vs. Royals Highlights

    Matz, Guerrero Jr. lead Toronto to 5-1 win in Game 1

  • Jimmie Johnson finishes 19th in IndyCar debut after early-race spin

    Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • European soccer split as 12 clubs launch breakaway league

    A group of 12 European clubs split soccer on Sunday by announcing plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition, drawing an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA. The moves to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona and the American owners of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. No German or French clubs have signed up.

  • Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

    Max Verstappen eased to victory in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he comfortably beat Lewis Hamilton, who almost crashed out after a rare error from the world champion. Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career.

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."

  • How the Eagles players skipping voluntary offseason workouts will impact Nick Sirianni

    As the Eagles plan on skipping voluntary workouts, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be impacted

  • Jake Paul says Ben Askren lucky fight was stopped: ‘The ref saved him’

    "I had another big motherf*cking right hand coming for him."

  • 2021 NFL draft: Breaking down 4 Steelers 4-round mock drafts

    Which four picks would be best for the Steelers?

  • Kevin Durant loves Steph Curry's circus And-1 shot vs. Celtics

    Steph Curry is doing incredible things, and he drew the attention of his former teammate.