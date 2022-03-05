Soccer star Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Katie Meyer was a Stanford soccer star and captain of her team. Her mom revealed that Katie died from suicide.
Katie Meyer was a Stanford soccer star and captain of her team. Her mom revealed that Katie died from suicide.
The Stanford community and family members are struggling to come to terms with the tragic death of the women's soccer team captain. Katie Meyer died by suicide at campus housing on Tuesday. Her family has now shared how they are in shock and grief.
The Irish are in the top group
The Liverpool forward finished seventh in the standings for the prize of best men’s player in the world
The England right-back was a decisive force in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, assisting the only goal of the game and clearing a Pablo Fornals effort of the line
Stanford University star soccer player Katie Meyer died by suicide, her mother said during an emotional interview.
Check out some of the best moments from Friday night's on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Here's how fans reacted to LSU being upset by Kentucky
Day 2 of the combine focused on the offensive linemen and running backs and our Tyler Browning ( @DiabeticTyler ) recaps the most notable prospects.
After a poor stroke on birdie putt, Matt Jones goes full "Happy Gilmore" and sails the offending putter into the water.
This couple got married 3 times during the pandemic, will they finally win a honeymoon?
By March, many Americans already have fallen away from their financial resolutions made on New Year's Eve, so it's a great time to review your financial situation and find some ways to save money. A...
Ben Wallace has warned Vladimir Putin not to “test” the United Kingdom, as the Defence Secretary indicated that he could pour more funds into the light weapons wreaking havoc on Russian tanks and aircraft in Ukraine.
Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf opens up about his experience at the NFL Scouting Combine
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers
In regular-season finales for major conferences in men's college basketball, a handful of teams greatly capitalized in must-win matchups.
Isidore Newman and Arch Manning won their first boys basketball state title since 1993, defeating Lafayette Christian in the Division III final.
MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...
The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Despite ranking third in NBA history in scoring and closing fast on Karl Malone in second, LeBron James has somehow never been thought of as a pure scorer. On Saturday night, James showed he is still more than capable of piling up the points in a variety of ways. James scored a season-high 56 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 124-116 to snap a four-game losing streak.
Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."