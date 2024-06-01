Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Profiled In Paramount+ Documentary

An in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at Christian Pulisic is coming from Paramount+, tracing the life story of how he’s risen to become American soccer’s biggest star. The documentary will begin filming this summer, and the multi-season, multi-episode series will premiere this fall during the 2024-2025 soccer season.

The series profiles Pulisic’s life and growing celebrity in Italy as he competes in the UEFA Champions League and Serie A competitions. Pulisic is preparing for the biggest moment of his career – the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup on home soil.

More from Deadline

The series looks back at the life and career of Pulisic, from his beginnings in Hershey, Pennsylvania to European standout and American hero.

Pulisic is produced in partnership with CBS Sports and Emmy-winning Senior Creative Director Pete Radovich.

“Christian Pulisic is the most high-profile men’s player to ever come out of America, but very little is known about his personal life,” said Radovich. “We’re thrilled to be working with Christian to tell his life story, show the world who he really is, and highlight the tremendous impact he’s had on American soccer leading into the most demanding moments of his career.”

Pulisic is part of Paramount+’s Stories from the Beautiful Game documentary collection.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.