Soccer star Carli Lloyd hits 55-yard FG after Eagles-Ravens joint practice

The Bears seemingly have looked everywhere for a reliable kicker, but maybe, just maybe, there is one kicker they haven’t considered who they should. (I jest . . . I think.)

Soccer star Carli Lloyd went to the Eagles and Ravens joint practice Tuesday and afterward hit several field goals, including 32- and 55-yarders that the team posted video of on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Unreal stuff! @CarliLloyd is very much #ForTheBrand,” Eagles kicker Jake Elliott tweeted afterward.

Lloyd, who plays for Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. So her kicking long field goals should come as no surprise.

She got pointers from Elliott and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker beforehand.

“I’m really impressed with all these guys,” Lloyd said afterward in a video on Twitter. “It’s awesome to be here, looking forward to the season and fly Eagles fly!”



