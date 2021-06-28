SOCCER: Sockers FC suffer first defeat of season

Jun. 28—MANSFIELD — Sockers FC suffered its first defeat of the 2021 season in a 2-0 shutout against Irving FC Saturday at R.L. Anderson Stadium.

Irving FC (3-4-1 overall, 10 points) got both of its goals in the first half with Robbie Jenkinson's goal in the 14th minute followed by a goal from Joe Conway in the 30th minute.

The Sockers (4-1-3, 15 points) also fell out of first place behind Denton Diablos FC with the loss.

Sockers FC returns home for its final two home matches of the season starting July 2 against Fort Worth Vaqueros FC at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.