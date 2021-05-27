Soccer-Simone Inzaghi set to become Inter coach - report

Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian champions Inter Milan are set to agree terms with Simone Inzaghi to take over as head coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, Football Italia website reported on Thursday.

Football Italia quoted Inter director Giuseppe Marotta as saying the club would "unofficially secure a coach by (Thursday)" evening.

Lazio coach Inzaghi clinched the 2019 Coppa Italia during his five-year stint at Lazio, having won the 1999 Serie A title and three Italian cups as a player with the club.

Conte terminated his contract with Inter by mutual consent on Wednesday after guiding them to their first league title since 2010.

"We don’t know who the coach is yet, we should unofficially secure our new coach by this evening," Marotta was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

He also spoke highly of Inter's former manager.

"Conte is a winner, he manages to achieve success by using up an extraordinary amount of energy. He puts his heart and soul into it. At a certain point, he feels it’s time to take a break and reflect.

"He sees victory as almost an illness. He did it at Juve and Inter, in environments where there were many difficulties. Much of the credit for the Scudetto has to go to Conte."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

