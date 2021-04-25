Soccer Roundup: D.C. United suffer first loss under Hernan Losada, Spirit stars' debuts spoiled

Soccer Roundup: D.C. United suffer first loss under Hernan Losada originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A 48th minute own goal dealt new D.C. United manager Hernan Losada his first loss with the Black-and-Red on Saturday night.

A week after defender Brendan Hines-Ike blasted home a goalazo from long-range in United's 2-1 win over New York City FC at Audi Field, Hines-Ike put it in his own net in the only score of the game in the loss to New England. Still heavily depleted and learning to adapt to Losada's high-press style of play, D.C. United were unable to overcome the setback early in the second half.

Losada's loss came in front of around 7,000 fans in Gilette Stadium supporting the Revolution, the first fans in Foxbourough in 14 months. It also came without 11 injured players, as their substitutes bench was left with three fewer players than the nine substitutes allowed in MLS. Starting keeper Bill Hamid, center back Donovan Pines, striker Ola Kamara, and USMNT midfielder Paul Arriola were the most notable of the bunch.

"The balance of the two games is mostly positive. With all the difficulties we have to even come with 20 players … everything that will come in the future can only be better,” Losada told Steven Goff of the Washington Post.

Next up for D.C. United is their only road trip out West this season, as the MLS schedule limited long-distance travel this season to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus at hotels or on planes. D.C. United travels to play San Jose next Saturday, televised right here on NBC Sports Washington.

Orlando spoils Spirit's stars debuts

Earlier last week, the Washington Spirit's new marquee acquisitions from the offseason made their Spirit debuts, albeit in a losing effort. Kelley O'Hara had an eventful afternoon in the Spirit's 1-0 loss to the Pride on April 21, having a goal disallowed and later getting sent off in stoppage time. O'Hara, a mainstay on the national team, missed the first two games of the season playing for the USWNT in Europe.

O'Hara's streaking runs from her right wing back position made her a threat, but her fellow national team mates on Orlando spoiled her debut with her new home. Sydney Leroux Dwyer scored the lone goal, with Alex Morgan notching the assist. Center back Emily Sonnett, also acquired via a trade in the offseason, made her debut as well, while captain Andi Sullivan joined them upon her returned from national team duties to play in the midfield.

Americans Abroad

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea's No. 10 had a hockey assist in Chelsea's 1-0 win over London rivals, West Ham, on Saturday. It was a composed pass to his left as Ben Chilwell assisted Timo Werner for the lone goal.

Gio Reyna: The Dortmund playmaking midfielder has scored some scorchers, but this one might take the cake from their win over Werder Bremen last Sunday. He almost doubled his weekly tally midweek, but a Berlin defender cleared his shot off the line.

Darryl Dike: The Barnsley wonderboy continues to score in bunches in England's second division, now up to 17 goals in 26 matches after scoring midweek.

Sergiño Dest: The speedy right back helped Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey last weekend, and even waited to get his picture with Lionel Messi afterwards to celebrate. Konrad de la Fuente also scored for Barcelona B.