A soccer player ran straight into her opponent and ignored the ball, earning a wild red card in final moments of UEFA Women's Championship
Ukraine faced Northern Ireland in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Euro playoff on Monday.
Trailing by one, Ukraine got chippy as Northern Ireland pushed for another goal in the final moments of the match.
In the 87th minute, Ukrainian midfielder Natiya Pantsulaya ran off the ball and absolutely clobbered her opponent to earn a red.
-Our Wee Country (@ourweecountry) April 13, 2021
Read the original article on Insider