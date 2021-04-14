A soccer player ran straight into her opponent and ignored the ball, earning a wild red card in final moments of UEFA Women's Championship

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
ukraine northern ireland red card
Ukrainian midfielder Natiya Pantsulaya absolutely bodied Northern Ireland's Sarah McFadden with under 3 minutes left in the UEFA Women's Euro playoff. Our Wee Country/Twitter/BBC

  • Ukraine faced Northern Ireland in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Euro playoff on Monday.

  • Trailing by one, Ukraine got chippy as Northern Ireland pushed for another goal in the final moments of the match.

  • In the 87th minute, Ukrainian midfielder Natiya Pantsulaya ran off the ball and absolutely clobbered her opponent to earn a red.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories