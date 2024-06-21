Soccer player’s family reunited with jersey decades after last game

Long before Memphis 901 FC took the city by storm and fans filled AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis, a 14-year-old soccer super fan watched the last Memphis Rogues game in 1981.

This is back when Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium was Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.



“The Rogues win real big. I think it’s like a 6 to 1 final score. And at that point people started running out onto the field,” said Geoffrey Gaia.

Gaia was 14 years old at the Rogues’ final game.



“Out of a group comes of all people, Jado Hasanbegovic. And I was like, Wow. So, I run up to him and say, ‘Hey, Jado,’ and tell him how I nicknamed my nephew after him and that he was actually my favorite player and asked ‘Could I have your jersey?’ and Jadoo just pulls the jersey off, hands it to a little 14-year-old kid,” said Gaia.

Gaia has cherished Hasanbegovic’s number 25 gameday jersey from the last game of his soccer career. Fast forward more than 40 years and the jersey is now forging connections across generations.



“He didn’t get too emotional, but I could kind of tell he was holding it in, so to speak,” said Gaia.



Jado’s son, Nedzad Hasanbegovic, reunited with the only jersey the family has ever been able to get their hands on from his dad’s professional soccer career. Jado died in November.



“On the Facebook page where we listed condolences, his son and his daughter had asked me, you know, ‘Hey, look, if you ever want to sell that jersey, we definitely want to buy it. So please let us know if you want to sell it.’ I was, you know, kind of surprised by it. I said, ‘Look, I have no interest in selling that jersey. I’d be happy to give it to you,’” said Gaia.



Giai booked a flight to Chicago for an in-person exchange. He made sure the jersey and Jado’s legacy ended up in the right hands.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.