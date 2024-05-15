Soccer legend Michelle Akers in KC for Women’s Construction Industry Celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michelle Akers was the keynote speaker for an event that brought together women working in male-dominated industries.

Akers is glad to be back in Kansas City and feels right at home at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium specifically built for a women’s soccer team.

“This stadium for me is full circle,” Akers said. “I started with the U.S. Women’s National team in 85, the very first team and see a lot and grew a lot.”

She’s is now to not only talk about soccer, the FIFA named player of the century, U.S. Women’s World Cup champ and Olympic gold medalist, is actually here to talk to other women, women in construction and other male dominated industries.

“It seems like there’s nothing in common about that but there is everything in common and the more special part is this location,” she said.

That’s because part of the vision for the stadium was brought to life by women. Just ask Barb Allen with the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.

“There was so many female companies, female workers and tradeswomen on this project, we wanted to combine it all together,” Allen said.

Allen said Tuesday’s event was centered around unconscious bias that women face in these types of industries.

“Were talking about when you didn’t even realize, oh, I was going to hire a man for this job when a woman is just as good for the job,” Allen said.

Something Akers said she’s dealt with from personal experience.

“How do we become more aware of that to connect better to empower each other and ourselves and do better in the business world and on the soccer field,” she said.

More than 100 people came to Tuesday’s event.

