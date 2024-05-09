SOCCER: Lady Chicks make run to state semifinals

May 8—The Lady Chicks made a run.

With Jimmy Hampton back at the helm of Chickasha girls soccer, the Lady Chicks advanced to the Class 4A postseason. They also made noise in it.

Despite a loss in the semifinals putting a stop to their title aspirations, the Lady Chicks still put together the program's deepest playoff run in some time by getting to the semifinal match and being one of the final four teams left in the class.

Before a 3-0 loss to Weatherford, Chickasha earned a pair of victories in the postseason. The Lady Chicks took down Newcastle at home in the first round before going on the road and taking down Ft. Gibson.

Chickasha earned a first-round home match after finishing second in District 4A-1 during the regular season and advanced with a dominant win over Newcastle. The Lady Chicks earned a 5-1 win over the Lady Racers.

The Lady Chicks then had to travel to the eastern part of the state and take on District 4A-3 champion Ft. Gibson. They had to come back from a deficit in their 2-1 victory.

Chickasha fell behind 1-0 in the first half before scoring two goals in the same half and holding off Ft. Gibson for the rest of the match.

On Chickasha's equalizer, Baylee Ryans sent a pass through the opposing defense that allowed Lainey Jones to get on the end of the pass. Jones released a shot just before colliding with the keeper and tied the match at a goal apiece.

Jones then assisted on the team's second goal, perfectly placing a pass that allowed Callie Crawford to use her speed. She connected with the ball and scored the goal that ended up being the winner for the Lady Chicks.

Chickasha traveled to Weatherford for the Class 4A semifinal against a District 4A-2 champion in the Lady Eagles. Despite falling 3-0, the Lady Chicks made things tough on their opponent and put pressure on Weatherford.

It was only a 1-0 match at halftime.

Chickasha ended the season with a record of 13-5. The Lady Chicks earned double-digit shutout victories and went seven consecutive matches without allowing a goal during one stretch of the season.