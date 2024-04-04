SOCCER: Lady Chicks racking up shutout victories

Apr. 4—Winning matches without allowing an opponent to score has been a theme for the Lady Chicks.

The Lady Chicks have been a tough team to score on this season, and that has been a common thread in all of their wins up to this point. Every single opponent Chickasha has defeated this season was unable to score against the Lady Chicks.

Chickasha is now up to seven shutout victories.

Chickasha opened the season with a shutout win over Mount St. Mary before picking up six shutout victories since then. Entering Friday's District 4A-1 match against Bethany, Chickasha has also earned shutout wins over Lawton High, Bridge Creek, Elgin, El Reno, Altus and Ardmore.

And the Lady Chicks have been pretty dominant in those shutout victories. All seven of their wins have been by at least two goals, and they have outscored opponents 38-0 in their wins.

The Lady Chicks have won four matches in a row since a loss to Community Christian School and are 7-3 on the season. Chickasha has outscored opponents 23-0 during its string of wins.

And it is possible to look past the wins to see how difficult scoring on the Lady Chicks has been this season. In a meeting for the Chickasha Invitational title, CCS could not score a goal in regulation and needed penalty kicks to defeat the Lady Chicks in the first of their two meetings.