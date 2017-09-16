Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 16
Getafe 1 Barcelona 2
Levante 1 Valencia 1
Friday, September 15
Eibar 1 Leganes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 1 12
2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 9
3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
4 Athletic Club 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
-------------------------
5 Levante 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
-------------------------
6 Valencia 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
-------------------------
7 Leganes 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
-------------------------
8 Eibar 4 2 0 2 2 4 6
9 Atletico Madrid 3 1 2 0 7 3 5
10 Real Madrid 3 1 2 0 6 3 5
11 Getafe 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
11 Girona FC 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
13 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
14 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
15 Las Palmas 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
16 Real Betis 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
17 Deportivo Coruna 3 0 1 2 4 9 1
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 1 7 1
19 Malaga 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
20 Alaves 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 16
Real Betis v Deportivo Coruna (1630)
Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1845)
Sunday, September 17
Alaves v Villarreal (1000)
Girona FC v Sevilla (1415)
Las Palmas v Athletic Club (1630)
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (1845)
Monday, September 18
Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1900)
