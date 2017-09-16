Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday

Saturday, September 16

Getafe 1 Barcelona 2

Levante 1 Valencia 1

Friday, September 15

Eibar 1 Leganes 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona 4 4 0 0 11 1 12

2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 9

3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

4 Athletic Club 3 2 1 0 3 0 7

-------------------------

5 Levante 4 1 3 0 5 4 6

-------------------------

6 Valencia 4 1 3 0 4 3 6

-------------------------

7 Leganes 4 2 0 2 3 3 6

-------------------------

8 Eibar 4 2 0 2 2 4 6

9 Atletico Madrid 3 1 2 0 7 3 5

10 Real Madrid 3 1 2 0 6 3 5

11 Getafe 4 1 1 2 3 4 4

11 Girona FC 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

13 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

14 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

15 Las Palmas 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

16 Real Betis 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

17 Deportivo Coruna 3 0 1 2 4 9 1

-------------------------

18 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 1 7 1

19 Malaga 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

20 Alaves 3 0 0 3 0 4 0

1-4: Champions League / EC I

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, September 16

Real Betis v Deportivo Coruna (1630)

Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1845)

Sunday, September 17

Alaves v Villarreal (1000)

Girona FC v Sevilla (1415)

Las Palmas v Athletic Club (1630)

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (1845)

Monday, September 18

Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1900)