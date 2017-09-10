Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday

Sunday, September 10

Athletic Club 2 Girona FC 0

Celta Vigo 1 Alaves 0

Deportivo Coruna 2 Real Sociedad 4

Villarreal 3 Real Betis 1

Saturday, September 9

Barcelona 5 Espanyol 0

Real Madrid 1 Levante 1

Sevilla 3 Eibar 0

Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 0

Friday, September 8

Leganes 1 Getafe 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 9 0 9

2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 9

3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

4 Athletic Club 3 2 1 0 3 0 7

-------------------------

5 Leganes 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

-------------------------

6 Atletico Madrid 3 1 2 0 7 3 5

-------------------------

7 Real Madrid 3 1 2 0 6 3 5

-------------------------

8 Levante 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

9 Valencia 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

10 Getafe 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

11 Girona FC 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

12 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

13 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

14 Real Betis 3 1 0 2 3 6 3

15 Eibar 3 1 0 2 1 4 3

16 Deportivo Coruna 3 0 1 2 4 9 1

17 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 1 7 1

-------------------------

18 Malaga 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

19 Alaves 3 0 0 3 0 4 0

20 Las Palmas 2 0 0 2 1 6 0

1-4: Champions League / EC I

5: Europa League

6: Europa League preliminary round

7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, September 11

Malaga v Las Palmas (1900)