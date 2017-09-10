Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 10
Athletic Club 2 Girona FC 0
Celta Vigo 1 Alaves 0
Deportivo Coruna 2 Real Sociedad 4
Villarreal 3 Real Betis 1
Saturday, September 9
Real Madrid 1 Levante 1
Sevilla 3 Eibar 0
Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Friday, September 8
Leganes 1 Getafe 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 9 0 9
2 Real Sociedad 3 3 0 0 10 4 9
3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
4 Athletic Club 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
-------------------------
5 Leganes 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
-------------------------
6 Atletico Madrid 3 1 2 0 7 3 5
-------------------------
7 Real Madrid 3 1 2 0 6 3 5
-------------------------
8 Levante 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
9 Valencia 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
10 Getafe 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
11 Girona FC 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
12 Celta Vigo 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 Villarreal 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
14 Real Betis 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
15 Eibar 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
16 Deportivo Coruna 3 0 1 2 4 9 1
17 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 1 7 1
-------------------------
18 Malaga 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
19 Alaves 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
20 Las Palmas 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 11
Malaga v Las Palmas (1900)
