Soccer icon Messi in tears over leaving Barcelona

The 34-year-old, who has been at the club for 21 years, wept and was greeted by a lengthy standing ovation from the media, current, and former teammates, and coaches in attendance.

Messi confirmed he was talking with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move.

While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harbors ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.