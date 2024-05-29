SOCCER: Georgia Signs Grad Transfer Maddy Pirrello

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia soccer team added to its 2024 fall roster with the signing of graduate transfer forward Maddy Pirrello, as announced by head coach Keidane McAlpine Tuesday afternoon.

Pirrello, a native of Harrison, New York, joins Georgia after playing three seasons at Florida. During her tenure with the Gators, Pirrello appeared in 34 matches with 17 starts, tallying three goals and three assists on 19 shots while amassing 1,273 field minutes.

Last season, Pirrello ranked third on the team in points (6) and shots on goal (6), while ranking fourth in shots (14). She scored the Gators’ first goal of the season at East Carolina and added another score at Vanderbilt, while assisting on goals against Kennesaw State and LSU.

Pirrello was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in each of her three seasons and graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in Advertising.

Prior to joining Florida, Pirrello played for NYC FC Academy, leading the U16/17 team in assists in 2019 and helping the squad finish second in the USDA Northeast region. In her U15/16 seasons, she scored 39 goals and helped lead NYC FC to the 2017 New York State Cup championship and an appearance at nationals.